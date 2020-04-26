New film addresses Interstate 80’s impact on wildlife passage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Biologists and land managers can describe how they’ve seen dozens if not hundreds of deer and pronghorn carcasses littering the side of Wyoming’s busiest highway. But it’s the maps that best show the impact of a four-lane interstate stretching 400 miles across the southern border of the state. Dropping down from the north and climbing up from the south, colors representing elk, moose, mule deer and pronghorn bunch up against the road.

They can’t get through. Most mingle there, bumping up against the fences until better weather conditions allow them to migrate again. Some make it across, trickling through machinery underpasses. Some skirt around edges of fences or through holes or over the top of drifts. Very few of them make it to the other side, instead often ping-ponging back and forth between the road and fence until finally dashing out in front of a vehicle.

Wyoming’s road barriers have been talked about throughout the state for decades. The statistics are startling. Thousands of animals die, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage to cars and trucks on certain stretches of highway. Some of those, like the now-famous Trapper’s Point near Pinedale, have overpasses allowing pronghorn, mule deer and other creatures to flow back and forth by the tens of thousands.