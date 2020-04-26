New film addresses Interstate 80’s impact on wildlife passage

Biologists and land managers can describe how they’ve seen dozens if not hundreds of deer and pronghorn carcasses littering the side of Wyoming’s busiest highway. But it’s the maps that best show the impact of a four-lane interstate stretching 400 miles across the southern border of the state. Dropping down from the north and climbing up from the south, colors representing elk, moose, mule deer and pronghorn bunch up against the road.
They can’t get through. Most mingle there, bumping up against the fences until better weather conditions allow them to migrate again. Some make it across, trickling through machinery underpasses. Some skirt around edges of fences or through holes or over the top of drifts. Very few of them make it to the other side, instead often ping-ponging back and forth between the road and fence until finally dashing out in front of a vehicle.
Wyoming’s road barriers have been talked about throughout the state for decades. The statistics are startling. Thousands of animals die, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage to cars and trucks on certain stretches of highway. Some of those, like the now-famous Trapper’s Point near Pinedale, have overpasses allowing pronghorn, mule deer and other creatures to flow back and forth by the tens of thousands.
But one area that continues to plague officials and the public is Interstate 80, a four-lane artery pumping people and commerce from one side of the country to the other. In late March, the Wyoming Migration Initiative began its effort to raise awareness for Interstate 80, and released a film describing the breadth of the highway’s problems.
“It’s the open road to us, but not to them,” narrates Migration Initiative writer and filmmaker Gregory Nickerson. “To the animals, it’s one giant road block.”
***
The last section of Interstate 80 was completed in 1970, seven years before U.S. Forest Service wildlife technician Hank Henry was hired to study deer on the north side of the Snowy Range.
He realized soon that some of them were migrating across the interstate and being killed. In fact, between 50 and 60 deer died each year in a 6-mile stretch near Elk Mountain.
There were some underpasses built for mule deer passage, but at 10 feet high, 10 feet wide and more than 100 yards long, they were too small to really encourage much passage. The only underpass that worked very well was one built for tractors, trucks and herds of cattle.
Even with that underpass, Henry and his project leader, Lorin Ward, had the problem of fencing. Some deer would walk the fence until the edge, dropping around the corner and into traffic. Others would find small holes or weak spots to push through. One year, 33 deer died in that stretch because fence didn’t extend far enough to keep them off the highway. They extended the fence a mile and the next year only one died.
Henry spent years working on projects around animal passage and I-80, even helping create an early version of a trail camera using a microwave system and run with RV batteries. Wildlife collisions are a costly issue, not just for wildlife but for humans, too.
Officials estimate about 6,000 animals die on Wyoming roads each year. Hundreds of those are on the 400-mile stretch of I-80 between the Utah and Nebraska borders.
“From a numbers perspective, we talk about $50 million in property damage a year to collisions, and only a small portion of that is I-80,” Nickerson said. “But if you could chip away at some of those you would be saving potentially millions of dollars a year and over the lifetime these structures would be cost effective from a public-safety, saving-wildlife perspective.”
The overpass at Trapper’s Point, for example, was built in 2012 and is expected to pay for itself in money saved from collisions.
***
For Game and Fish’s Green River wildlife biologist supervisor Mark Zornes, Interstate 80 is more than a place of big game carnage, even though he’s seen his fair share of destruction.
In the winter of 2018-2019, hundreds of deer were killed because some of the fencing was so old, and snow so heavy and deep, that deer wandered onto the road. A couple years earlier, a group of more than 30 pronghorn made it onto the interstate during an icy, foggy morning. A truck driving too fast for conditions killed them all.
But what Zornes, Henry and other biologists along the I-80 corridor want to see is the ability for wildlife to move freely over and under the barrier as they had historically.
“They would be able to avoid the worst winter conditions,” Zornes said. “We’re seeing giant migrations going on for mule deer and pronghorn, then they hit the interstate east of Rock Springs.”
Before western expansion, roads, trains, fences and other infrastructure, herds were on the move most of the year, constantly searching for the best food and conditions.
“It would be nice to reconnect that,” Zornes said. “It would benefit the population and make it healthier and hopefully make it more productive. If they have more resources, they will be better off.”
For Nickerson, the film stemmed from conversations with researchers like Matthew Kauffman, director of the Migration Initiative and of the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. He hopes the 12-minute film helps continue conversations about the importance of over and underpasses, especially on the I-80 stretch. It highlights decades of data from researchers across the state who have been concerned about the interstate and its effect on wildlife.
“In the scheme of things, there are places with higher road mortality than I-80, but there’s no single bigger wildlife barrier in the whole state,” said Nickerson, who co-directed the film with Leon Schatz. “It’s the biggest problem, and solving it will take a lot of people working together from agencies and nonprofits and landowners and state and federal agencies.”
