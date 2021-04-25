New research shows entire life cycle of deer, from conception to birth and beyond, is tied to their migration route

“I think what this is hopefully going to do is generate a whole new discussion on how to go about, if we can, mimicking the plants growing in the green up areas,” Fralick said. “If we can generate a discussion now with land owners and federal land management agencies on what we can do to not only facilitate these conditions but promote them as well, that will, in the end, help us maintain the Wyoming Range population at a level that is what the public expects.”

Timing matters

This newest piece of research, published in March in the scientific journal Ecology, comes from five years of studying does in the Wyoming Range, including tracking does and fawns with GPS collars and measuring fetal development on ultrasounds.

The work on this paper started in 2015, but the university’s study of Wyoming Range mule deer started back in 2013. It has continued over the years, evolving to look at new questions.