New research shows entire life cycle of deer, from conception to birth and beyond, is tied to their migration route

Last spring, wildlife researchers with the University of Wyoming huffed up the side of a mountain in the Wyoming Range to place collars on twin newborn fawns.
Their mother, Doe 96, had been delivering fawns for years on that hillside. She wasn’t terribly bothered by the exercise and neither were her hours-old fawns.
The researchers worked the rest of the day, then received another birth notification — a ping saying a vaginal implant transmitter fell out — which generally only happens upon birth. They hustled back to the same ridgeline from the morning. About 200 yards downslope from Doe 96 was her fawn born in 2019 delivering her own baby.
“That’s seemingly anecdotal, but it isn’t coincidence,” said Kevin Monteith, a UW associate professor and longtime migration researcher. “Is it tied to landscape or because it’s what mom did? My suspicion is it’s one in the same. They are preprogrammed to undergo that process.”
So preprogrammed, in fact, that newly published research shows deer in the Wyoming Range time when they mate according to the length of their migration route to take advantage of the best food.
It might sound wonky, but bear with us, because it matters, said Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Gary Fralick. Populations in herds like the Wyoming Range can fluctuate by thousands of animals, depending on harsh winters and food conditions. Knowing what those deer need to survive and thrive is critical to their future.
“I think what this is hopefully going to do is generate a whole new discussion on how to go about, if we can, mimicking the plants growing in the green up areas,” Fralick said. “If we can generate a discussion now with land owners and federal land management agencies on what we can do to not only facilitate these conditions but promote them as well, that will, in the end, help us maintain the Wyoming Range population at a level that is what the public expects.”
Timing matters
This newest piece of research, published in March in the scientific journal Ecology, comes from five years of studying does in the Wyoming Range, including tracking does and fawns with GPS collars and measuring fetal development on ultrasounds.
The work on this paper started in 2015, but the university’s study of Wyoming Range mule deer started back in 2013. It has continued over the years, evolving to look at new questions.
The state has been particularly interested in the Wyoming Range deer for decades, largely because it is one of the largest mule deer herds in the world with some of the biggest bucks. In 2010, Game and Fish created the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative to look at what has caused the herd’s numbers to fluctuate, what, if anything, is keeping their numbers suppressed, and what could be done to allow the population to grow.
Most scientific literature until now assumed that deer give birth perfectly aligned with peak green up, and if a deer misses peak green up — either giving birth too early or too late — it was thought that her fawn would suffer.
The paper’s lead author, Ellen Aikens and her co-authors found that while that sometimes is the case, it certainly isn’t always true.
“The thing that mediates this is if the animal is a long-distance migrant,” said Aikens, a former UW graduate student.
Let us explain.
Long distance migrants — those deer covering up to 100 miles each year — conceived later in the fall. They followed spring green up, or surfing the green wave, ecologists call it, and gave birth to line up with the best forage. Short distance migrants, however — those deer migrating less than 30 miles — became pregnant earlier in the fall and gave birth earlier in the spring. Their fawns then could spend more time eating before moving back to winter range.
Both fawns were roughly the same birth weight, they were simply conceived and born at different times depending on how far their moms needed to walk.
Planning for the future
While this new information is interesting on its own merits, it’s also important.
“We now have a greater appreciation for how in-tune animals are with their environment, which means if we mess up their environment, we have a cascading effect on all the other key aspects of this animal’s life and what it’s doing to make a living,” Monteith said.
For wildlife biologists and managers like Fralick, the information is another piece in that puzzle of how animals move and relate to the landscape. In a very practical way, the information tells researchers what deer are looking for in food, which could lead to habitat improvement projects.
“What’s essential to me as a deer manager,” Fralick said, “is that the hunting public really begins to understand how nutrition and the ability of these doe deer that are pregnant at the time of migration to be able to follow that green up to wherever they will have their young.”
Deer delivering fawns who survive until adulthood is what makes a population thrive, which are questions Monteith’s shop at UW will continuing to look into.