New research unveils secrets, and more questions, about Wyoming’s only endemic mammal

Buried 8 to 10 inches underground in the Great Divide Basin is a mammal that exists only in Wyoming. The Wyoming pocket gopher is, in fact, the only mammal that exists only in Wyoming.

It has tiny ears, a 2-to 3-inch tail, and cheeks pouches lined with fur for storing plants. Chances are, you’ve never seen it. Most of us haven’t. At most, you may have seen a soft dirt mound, a sign that the Wyoming pocket gopher burrowed somewhere underneath.

It was described more than 100 years ago, then declared a subspecies of another gopher until 1979 when it gained its own species status once again. Even now, research on Wyoming pocket gophers is scant — only three papers have ever been written on the creature that could fit in the palm of your hand. That’s why University of Wyoming graduate student Brittany Brito decided to focus on the Wyoming pocket gopher. But the answers she found only led to more questions.

And many of those questions are still some of the most basic that we already know about most species in Wyoming. The answers, wildlife experts say, are critical for the Wyoming pocket gopher’s future, one in which the creature will be required to coexist with the potential for booming oil, gas and wind development.