New State of the Rockies Project poll shows Wyomingites care about the state’s fish, wildlife, public lands and open spaces and are also worried about jobs and the budget deficit.

The majority of Wyomingites are concerned about the future of nature in this state, and about 68% think wildfires in the West are a bigger problem now than 10 years ago, according to the annual Conservation in the West Poll.

It’s a relatively unsurprising result from Colorado College’s State of the Rockies project completed each of the past 11 years given one of the largest wildfires in Wyoming’s recorded history raged last summer. Across the West, more than 90% of people agree that despite state budget problems, lawmakers should find money to protect land, water and wildlife. In Wyoming, that number is 89%.

“We are seeing strong voter concern for nature, which is translating into calls for bold action on public lands in the West,” said Katrina Miller-Stevens, Director of the State of the Rockies Project and an Assistant Professor at Colorado College in a news release. “If federal and state policy leaders are looking for direction on public lands, the view from the West is clear.”