New studies show pronghorn avoid wind turbines. But more work is being done to determine the exact toll and wind development expands.

First, wind turbines do displace pronghorn, which in return lose valuable food especially in winter months. Second, and maybe even more importantly, more than a decade of animal tracking data shows it’s possible to site wind turbines in places that have less of an effect on Wyoming’s speedgoats in a way that still allows for wind development.

“We know there is a negative effect, and we would fully expect that to translate that animals don’t eat as much, they don’t put on as much fat, they don’t survive the winter as well and have as many young, all of those are logical,” Kauffman said. “But our methods end up being somewhat crude when we try to connect that to reduced survival or population growth. They’re small incremental changes. And that’s one of the challenges we’re trying to overcome in a six-year study.”

It’s with Beck and others’ research that groups like Wyoming Energy Forum, a newly formed organization of landowners, environmentalists and concerned citizens, is asking Wyoming to pause and consider the impacts of permitting and building some of the nation’s largest wind farms.

“What we want to do is get people to think about this more holistically,” said Dan Neal, the Wyoming Energy Forum’s acting community outreach coordinator, “and think about where these wind farms should be allowed.”