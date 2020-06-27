Nine delicious recipes sure to please everyone in camp

Brown meat in a pot, set aside. Boil water and cook green beans and carrots, then add noodles, chili paste and seasoning packets. When noodles are done, add browned meat, green onions and lime juice.

(serves 4)

Grilled brats in a blanket

Got kids but can’t eat another hot dog tucked in a white bun? Try these for the best of both worlds. You and your mini campers can still roast bratwursts over an open fire, but the melted cheese and golden crescent rolls give you something to look forward to.

• Package of your favorite bratwursts

• Smoked cheddar or pepper jack cheese

• Tube of crescent rolls

• Mustard and ketchup for dipping

Directions

Roast bratwurst over coals on a stick until sizzling and dripping. Move from the fire and place slices of cheese on top of the bratwurst while wrapping in a strip of crescent roll dough. Seal dough on either end and make sure it is secure. Continue roasting over fire until crescent is golden brown.

Build-your-own pizza