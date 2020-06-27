Nine delicious recipes sure to please everyone in camp

If there was ever a summer to try something new, it’s this one. We’ve been cooped up, canceling plans and wondering what is next. One thing you can control right now is eating something more interesting than your usual oatmeal for breakfast and grilled brats with beans for dinner.
Below find nine camping recipes sure to bring a little originality into your backcountry experience. They might inspire you to extend that weekend camping trip just one more day.
Reuben hobo packs
It doesn’t get easier than throwing food in a tinfoil packet and placing it on the grill. So while this might seem basic, the flavors definitely aren’t.
Ingredients
• 1 package of Andouille sausage, sliced
• 2 potatoes, thinly sliced
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
• 2 c sauerkraut
• Thousand Island dressing to taste
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Swiss cheese, grated
Directions
Divide all ingredients except the Swiss cheese evenly into four tinfoil packets. Double wrap to ensure no juices leak into the fire pit. Place the packets on coals in the campfire. Don’t place directly in the flames. Cook about 40 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, turning occasionally with a leather glove. When finished, open each packet and cover with Swiss cheese. Serve hot with additional Thousand Island dressing if desired.
(serves 4)
Thai ramen pot
Step aside, Cup-O-Noodle. With no more than a pot, you can add flavor and substance to the typical camping meal. For even easier cooking at camp, chop the green beans and grate the carrots at home.
Ingredients
• ½ pound ground elk, deer, beef or pronghorn
• 2 c chopped green beans
• 1 c grated carrots
• 3 packages of Ramen noodles with 2 seasoning packets
• 1 tbs Thai red chili paste
• ¼ c green onions, chopped
• Lime juice to taste
Directions
Brown meat in a pot, set aside. Boil water and cook green beans and carrots, then add noodles, chili paste and seasoning packets. When noodles are done, add browned meat, green onions and lime juice.
(serves 4)
Grilled brats in a blanket
Got kids but can’t eat another hot dog tucked in a white bun? Try these for the best of both worlds. You and your mini campers can still roast bratwursts over an open fire, but the melted cheese and golden crescent rolls give you something to look forward to.
• Package of your favorite bratwursts
• Smoked cheddar or pepper jack cheese
• Tube of crescent rolls
• Mustard and ketchup for dipping
Directions
Roast bratwurst over coals on a stick until sizzling and dripping. Move from the fire and place slices of cheese on top of the bratwurst while wrapping in a strip of crescent roll dough. Seal dough on either end and make sure it is secure. Continue roasting over fire until crescent is golden brown.
Build-your-own pizza
If you’ve camped much with kids, chances are a pepperoni pizza has been on the menu once or twice. This year try something different. Load your camp bag or cooler with toppings and let your campers decide what they want. If you don’t want to mess with yeast, buy a pre-made crust.
Ingredients
Crust
• 1 package of yeast
• 2 tsp sugar
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 c hot water
• 2 ½ c flour
• 2 tsp oil
• Garlic powder, Italian seasoning or chili flakes as desired
Toppings
• Salsa, tomato sauce or even blue cheese or ranch
• Black beans or roasted bell peppers
• Diced onion and bell pepper
• Chorizo, bacon or turkey sausage
• Chopped cilantro or diced apple
• Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
• Diced tomato
Directions
Heat water until too hot to touch but not boiling. Mix in yeast, sugar and salt and let sit for about 10 minutes.
Fry raw meats or heat pre-cooked meats and sauté vegetables.
Mix flour and oil in with the yeast and knead until smooth. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.
Grease your pan with oil. Press pieces of dough into pan until flat and desired size. Cook on one side, flip and then layer the toppings. Cover and let sit few minutes until the cheese melts.
(serves 4)
Breakfast burritos
A little bit of flavor can go a long way in these breakfast burritos that could just as easily work as dinner – and hold you over long enough for breakfast and lunch.
Ingredients
• 1 lb breakfast sausage
• 14 oz canned diced potatoes
• 8 oz green chili
• 8 eggs
• 3-5 tbs cilantro
• 2 avocados, diced
• Juice from 1 lime
• Grated cheddar cheese
• Four large burrito tortillas
• Salsa
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Brown the breakfast sausage, then place on a paper towel-covered plate. Drain potatoes then toss in frying pan with salt and pepper and cook until brown and crispy. Add diced green chilies. Sauté until hot, then add eggs. Cook until nearly done, add browned sausage and stir. Divide cheese between tortillas, then add sausage and egg mixture and top with lime, avocado, cilantro and salsa.
(serves 4)
Blueberry pancakes
You could use a baggie of premade pancake mix for the usual camping fare, or you could try these for the perfect amount of sweet and filling. The pancake recipe is an adaptation from SACO buttermilk. Add grilled peaches and leave the syrup at home.
Ingredients
• ¼ c SACO Cultured Buttermilk Blend
• ¾ c all-purpose flour
• ¼ c buckwheat flour
• 1 tbs granulated sugar
• 1 tsp baking powder
• ½ tsp baking soda
• ¼ tsp salt
• 1 egg
• 1 c water
• 2 tbs vegetable oil
• 1 c blueberries
Directions
Mix dry ingredients together at home in a Zip-lock bag for quicker assembly in camp. In a bowl or pot, add egg, oil and water to the dry ingredients. For thinner pancakes, add more water. Fold in the blueberries. Heat oil in a frying pan. Add spoonful of pancake dough.
Slice peaches and serve on top of finished pancakes.
(serves 4)
Barbecue bacon cheese ball
These are not your grandma’s holiday fare. While the name reminds you of a family gathering at Christmas, the reality is this is an easy, delicious answer to plain cheese and crackers. Throw it in a bag or Tupperware and take it out on the trail.
Ingredients
• 1 package cream cheese
• 1 c grated cheddar cheese
• 2 tbs barbecue sauce
• 5 slices bacon, diced
• ½ c roasted pecans
• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tsp Cholula
• 2 tsp green onions
• Your choice of crackers
Directions
Soften cream cheese slightly in the microwave, then combine with cheddar cheese. Set aside a few tablespoons of pecans and bacon. Stir remaining ingredients into the cream cheese mixture and mold into a ball. Chill half an hour. Roll cheese ball in extra pecans and bacon.
(serves 4)
Pineapple upside down cake
Once you try this, you’ll never make another camping dessert. Promise.
Ingredients
• Half a pineapple, diced
• 4 slices pound cake, broken into pieces
• 2 tbs butter
• 3 tbs brown sugar
Directions
Place pineapple in the bottom of a tinfoil packet and top with pound cake, brown sugar and butter. Seal packet and double wrap. Place packet in coals, rotating occasionally for about 20 minutes or until pineapple is soft.
(serves 4)
Salted caramel, bacon s’mores
We know, s’mores are the classic camping recipe. But instead of the standard two squares of chocolate and perfectly brown marshmallow, try this sweet and salty twist.
Ingredients
• Thinly sliced bacon
• Graham crackers
• Salted caramel chocolate squares
• Marshmallows
Directions
Wrap a piece of bacon around your marshmallow stick. Roast over coals until done. Remove bacon and place on graham cracker with piece of chocolate. Roast marshmallow as much – or as little – as you like. Assemble and enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!