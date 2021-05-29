No matter your goals for summer, we have a fishing option for you

It might work for a while, but quickly your child is likely going to want to do something other than hang out on the bank. That’s why Hahn recommends heading somewhere with fish and also alternate forms of entertainment. Pathfinder and Alcova reservoirs west of Casper or Boysen Reservoir in Fremont County, are easy choices. All of them have areas with sandy beach and also plenty of fish.

“Go shore fishing on a big reservoir where they can run around and can go down the shore and ways and skip rocks, or play and wade and swim,” said Hahn, who has three kids of his own. “That’s what my kids do. They fish for a little while, then get bored and want to explore and build sand castles.”

Some parks like Glendo also have playground equipment for when the little angler really needs a break. Also, for any of us who need a reminder, bring along plenty of snacks, sunscreen, hats and water. The more special you make the fishing trip, the longer it will last, so bring those treats you may not usually offer. Don’t forget a change of clothes and coats, sweaters and rain jackets because Wyoming’s weather is anything but predictable.

You want to fish but don’t have a boat