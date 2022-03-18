North Platte River flows will increase

Flows along the North Platte River will increase later this month as the Bureau of Reclamation release more water downstream of Gray Reef Dam.

The flushing flows are set to begin March 31. The river’s flow will increase from 450 cubic feet per second to 4,000 between midnight and 6:30 a.m. It will decrease throughout the morning until it returns to 450 cubic feet per second at roughly 10 a.m.

The process will be repeated daily through April 8.

The bureau is releasing the water at the request of Wyoming Game and Fish. The annual flushing flows are used to improve spawning grounds for trout in the river. They clean spawning gravel of fine sediment that accumulates over the winter.

The flows began on the North Platte in 1995. Fish numbers in the river have steadily increased since then, fisheries experts told the Star-Tribune.

Males and females dig trenches in a river’s gravel bottom to spawn. When the female lays eggs, the male fertilizes them and then they cover the eggs with gravel. Fresh water constantly flows over the gravel and the eggs providing critical oxygen.

Before flushing flows, the gravel bottom would be covered in silt and other fine sediment, preventing water from flowing over the eggs and essentially causing them to suffocate.

Anglers and other members of the public should use caution below Gray Reef Dam during periods of high flow and dramatic fluctuation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0