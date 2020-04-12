Northern pike moved into a unique river in eastern Wyoming, and are decimating the native fish

***

The northern pearl dace and brassy minnow aren’t the most remarkable fish in Wyoming. Even the biggest ones measure no more than 3.5 inches, a far cry from 30 inch trophy brown trout. They’re not strong and feisty like a smallmouth bass, and they don’t make delicious table fare like a walleye.

But unlike any of those fish, the northern pearl dace, for example, has been in Wyoming since before the last ice age. And when glaciers receded, slicing into the landscape and leaving behind lakes, rivers and deep canyons, the little fish stayed in southeastern Wyoming, marooned away from the rest of its species more commonly found near the Great Lakes and the upper Midwest.

They’re notable for their small scales, which are bigger than a finescale dace but smaller than, say, a creek chub, said Evan Booher, a University of Wyoming graduate student who finishing his Master’s degree project on the finescale dace. They also have smaller mouths than the similar-looking chub.

The finescale dace, on the other hand, is only found in two drainages in Wyoming and known for its scales so fine they are almost imperceptible and a dusky line running parallel across their bodies. When they breed in the spring, the males will turn red and orange on their sides.