Not your granddaddy’s river: The North Platte has evolved with flow control

Looking at the North Platte as it flows through Casper, it appears to be a classic river, meandering through town, providing drinking and agricultural irrigation water plus a world-class fishery. But the fact is, in the not too distant past the Platte was a flood in the spring and nearly dry six months of the year.
The river has evolved dramatically, as has society, since a newly created Bureau of Reclamation began construction on the first dam on the Platte in 1904.
John Lawson, having 37 years with the Bureau of Reclamation, the last 22 years as the Wyoming area manager until his retirement in 2011, explained how the uses and demands on the river changed at the same time as the social structure of the country.
Society changes equal river changes
“We started moving from basically almost a third-world country, as we would think about (a) third-world country today, just a little over 100 years ago, to where we’ve evolved today … the nation’s values have changed so dramatically,” he said.
Lawson explained that 100 years ago, people in Wyoming were focused on surviving, trying to make a living, largely in agriculture and ranching. A major problem was that farmers would plant crops that came up well in May but burned up in July if there was any lack of moisture. That highlighted the life-or-death importance of having water regulation and storage in this arid region.
Society, he said, has evolved now to the point where one of the great factors that matters is the value of fisheries, wildlife habitat and other recreation.
“I’ll tell you, when the Pathfinder was built, there weren’t any motorboats. The only fishermen were those workers trying to survive getting food. So it’s an interesting story when it starts evolving,” he said, and added that no matter the evolution, the most important factor in the evolution has always been water.
Beginnings of reclamation are in WyomingThe Bureau of Reclamation was formed in 17 Western states in 1902 because, Lawson said, President Teddy Roosevelt, who had a strong desire to develop the West, knew that without a good, strong, reliable water supply, development wouldn’t be possible. Today, the bureau’s operations are limited to those same 17 states where they operate dams for multiple uses.
One of the first bureau projects was Pathfinder Dam. In 1903, as engineers prepared to dam the Sweetwater River at Devil’s Gate, they moved to the present-day site on the North Platte right below the confluence of the Sweetwater.
“It still captured all the benefits of the Sweetwater, but it just made more sense. It really did,” Lawson said.
Pathfinder
Pathfinder Dam was completed in 1909, storing more than 1 million acre-feet of water. Contracts were signed to use that water for irrigation of 335,000 acres in 13 irrigation districts. Nine of those districts are in Nebraska and four of them are in Wyoming.
Guernsey
After construction of Pathfinder, a need for some kind of regulation downstream during the irrigation season was recognized, and construction of the 77,000-acre-foot Guernsey Dam and Reservoir was finished in 1928.
“It’s a much smaller dam with much smaller capacity,” Lawson said. “But what it allowed operations to do was to not only add additional water to the system, but during the summer when releasing high volumes of water down the river, it served to regulate the outflow down at the far end of the state.”
The Bureau of Reclamation was now able to capture a significant gain in water from streams and other runoff between Pathfinder and Guernsey.
Hydro power
Guernsey Reservoir also introduced a second purpose to river dams: hydropower. And the same turbines installed more than 92 years ago are still in service. Lawson said the windings have been rewound and the turbines have been worked on, but the original power plant is still producing electricity.
According to Lawson, electricity became a growth business as the Rural Electric Association began distributing electricity across the rural West, having a significant impact on economic development and the lifestyles of citizens.
Seminoe
Shortly thereafter came another major reservoir, Seminoe, that was completed in 1934 upriver from Pathfinder. Seminoe, at 1,017,000 acre-feet, is for all practical purposes very close to Pathfinder’s storage capacity. But Seminoe, like Guernsey, employed hydropower. And it was different than the other dams in that it stored water exclusively for about 23,000 acres of Wyoming irrigation.
Alcova
Alcova reservoir was constructed at the same time as Seminoe, not to store water, but to distribute it.
“(Alcova) is actually a rather large diversion dam,” Lawson said.
Behind the dam, nearly 200,000 acre-feet of water is used to raise the water elevation approximately 160 feet to supply an irrigation canal that gravity-feeds agricultural fields more than 60 miles toward Casper.
“Now back in the ’30s, they analyzed it and it was actually cheaper (than pumping) to build that big dam and raise the water up so you could, when you released water out of Seminoe and brought it down river, float it across Alcova into a gravity canal,” Lawson said.
The gravity-fed canal near Sandy Beach feeds water all the way to the airport.
“And it’s all done by gravity,” Lawson said. “It’s all downhill. But the only way to get it downhill was to first get that water elevated that high.” Because the irrigation water comes off the top of the reservoir, Alcova must be maintained, without fluctuations, within one foot of capacity throughout the irrigation season.
“So everybody kind of thinks Alcova never gets affected. Well, basically the water that’s in there … was never intended to be delivered, it was intended to be there to be able to get the real water … the actual water supply … which is Seminoe releases, into the (irrigation) canal.”
The water level at Alcova is lowered 10 feet each winter to keep ice away from the head gate of the irrigation diversion structure and protect it. “Everybody thinks they do that so people can work on their boat docks,” Lawson chuckled. “But that’s not really the reason.”
Water right variables
Seminoe and Pathfinder each hold more than 1 million acre-feet of irrigation water. But Seminoe serves only 23,000 acres while Pathfinder serves 335,000 acres in multiple states. This is because Pathfinder enjoys a 1904 water right; Seminoe has a 1931 water right. Pathfinder fills and drains first and some years, Seminoe never fills and must rely on water stored seven years previously to fulfill its irrigation obligations.
But this doesn’t mean water in Seminoe has no value until the water in Pathfinder is satisfied. Record keepers track ownership of all the water, including evaporation. From an ownership standpoint, at any one time there could be Pathfinder ownership in Seminoe and/or Pathfinder ownership in Glendo. Bureau of Reclamation managers try to store water as high as possible so, for example, additional electricity can be generated as water moves down the system. This also allows the bureau to maintain minimum flows.
In a good water year, both Pathfinder and then Seminoe will fill. Once water is stored under a storage water right, it belongs to that right for as long as they can keep it stored or until it’s delivered or evaporates.
This is different from a natural-flow right such as that owned by the former Amoco Refinery or municipal water systems where they have a right to draw water. But once it flows by, their right has been served.
Peaking power
In the early 1940s with two of four river dams generating electricity into an ever-expanding market, the Bureau of Reclamation discovered “peaking power” where electricity was generated as needed, mostly in the morning and evenings. Lawson said because society was changing, more and more couples started working and demand went down in the middle of the day. So then did generation.
Kortes
In 1941 a small dam was constructed between Seminoe and Pathfinder. Kortes was authorized to optimize peaking power. Built in an ideal place for a reservoir — a canyon below Seminoe — Kortes holds a maximum of 6,000 acre-feet of water.
“So it absolutely has very little value for any storage of water,” Lawson said. But with one million acre-feet of storage directly above in Seminoe, Kortes was authorized for a single purpose: to raise water elevation up so it could provide falling water to drive turbines to generate electricity.
Minimum flows
But the little Kortes Dam taught the bureau a bigger lesson: With another reservoir downstream to catch the water, they could run high flows for a number of hours and generate a lot of power and then turn it off. They could also keep river flows fairly consistent throughout the day, and with consistent flows in that stretch of the river, fishing improved.
“It was unintentional,” Lawson said. “It was not the purpose of the original authorization and we started developing a fishery unintentionally. Then all of a sudden they would start seeing these flows reduced almost to nothing, having an adverse effect on the fisheries.”
Legislation known as the Miracle Mile legislation in 1971 required a minimum release of 500 cubic feet per second to avoid dramatic fluctuations in river flow between Kortes and Pathfinder.
Unintended result
Minimum flows in the Miracle Mile created a sample of the fisheries possible on the North Platte.
“The fisheries we see today wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the reservoirs. Maybe a different fishery, but it wouldn’t be the trout fishery,” Lawson said.
He said the North Platte trout habitat is the result of the dams and the cold water being released from the bottom of the reservoirs.
Glendo, Fremont Power Plant and Gray Reef
In the late 1950s, the Glendo unit, which included Glendo Reservoir, Gray Reef dam and the Fremont Power Plant, was constructed under federal legislation allowing for multi-purpose projects. These included for the first time flood control, hydropower, irrigation, municipal water, fish, wildlife habitat and recreation. Glendo, which is a multiple-use project, became the only Wyoming project of all the reservoirs to include flood control capacity.
A 17-foot-diameter underground tunnel, four miles through granite that Lawson said one could drive a bus through, was mined to deliver Pathfinder water to the Fremont Canyon Power Plant at the head of Fremont Canyon above Alcova Reservoir. This left that stretch of river, known as the Cardwell Access, nearly dry.
Up until this time, when the irrigation season was over Sept. 30, the river was basically shut off and wouldn’t flow until around May 1.
“Irrigation was done,” Lawson said. And there was no place to store the water without losing it.
But Gray Reef, a new, small dam below Alcova completed in 1961, was able to provide river flow equalization much like Kortes. Combined with excess capacity in Glendo, in which Pathfinder water could be restored if necessary, Gray Reef allowed the Bureau of Reclamation to smooth the river’s flow so they could generate electricity even in winter, where uneven flows caused dangerous problems with ice. The minimum flow avoided the icing problems and inadvertently created another stretch of valuable trout fishery.
“You won’t find that in the legislation, but it turned out that way,” Lawson said.
There was another major bonus with the addition of Gray Reef’s minimum flows — pollution abatement.
Pollution abatement
“We never made any releases the whole winter. So you can imagine particularly what Casper was dealing with in regard to what they were going to have to do to clean up their (sewage) discharges, because one person’s waste is another person’s water supply, and still is,” Lawson said. “There was also the aspect of the oil and the Amoco refinery. So they federally authorized this (minimum flow between Gray Reef and Casper), just like Kortes but for different reasons.”
Lawson said there was significant social change occurring in the early ’60s with respect to water priorities in the West. The Bureau of Reclamation began rebalancing its efforts, he said, not walking away from their original missions of supplying irrigation and hydropower, but addressing new laws like the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act.
Partnerships
Lawson came to Casper in 1989.
“I had the privilege of inheriting this fabulous system,” he said. With construction of the system completed to a point no new dams made any sense, Lawson began developing relationships with other interests. One of these was with Bill Wichers, fisheries supervisor of the Wyoming Game and Fish.
“We started talking about things we could do, and one of the very first things we looked at we now call flushing flows,” he said.
A flushing flow is exactly what it sounds like. The bureau releases a large amount of water, slows the release and repeats. This washes sediment from the gravels that make up the river bed to improve fish egg habitat and hatching by allowing more oxygen to percolate through the gravel. Lawson began flushing flows in 1993.
Lawson also found partners to restore river flow and create a fishery through the Cardwell Ranch between Pathfinder and Fremont Canyon.
“That too was a ‘we’ not ‘I’ project,” he said.
Today there’s a year-round minimum flow on the North Platte River from Seminoe to Guernsey.
“You would think that there was a grand plan,” Lawson laughed, “but there was no grand plan. It just turned out well.”
This story has been updated from the March 19, 2014 Casper Journal.
