Not your granddaddy’s river: The North Platte has evolved with flow control

Society, he said, has evolved now to the point where one of the great factors that matters is the value of fisheries, wildlife habitat and other recreation.

“I’ll tell you, when the Pathfinder was built, there weren’t any motorboats. The only fishermen were those workers trying to survive getting food. So it’s an interesting story when it starts evolving,” he said, and added that no matter the evolution, the most important factor in the evolution has always been water.

Beginnings of reclamation are in WyomingThe Bureau of Reclamation was formed in 17 Western states in 1902 because, Lawson said, President Teddy Roosevelt, who had a strong desire to develop the West, knew that without a good, strong, reliable water supply, development wouldn’t be possible. Today, the bureau’s operations are limited to those same 17 states where they operate dams for multiple uses.

One of the first bureau projects was Pathfinder Dam. In 1903, as engineers prepared to dam the Sweetwater River at Devil’s Gate, they moved to the present-day site on the North Platte right below the confluence of the Sweetwater.

“It still captured all the benefits of the Sweetwater, but it just made more sense. It really did,” Lawson said.

Pathfinder