Officials track source of Buffalo Bill walleye

CODY — After many years of detective work and crime scene analysis, Game & Fish have determined the hometown of a killer fish.

Jason Burckhardt, Wyoming Game and Fish fisheries biologist, recently updated the G&F commission on efforts to trim the walleye population and protect trout in Buffalo Bill Reservoir.

“It’s a hard thing to manage when you have an intrusive species,” said Burckhardt last Friday. “You’re really metering an entire ecosystem.”

G&F staff have determined that walleye were likely illegally introduced to the reservoir by an unknown party around 2002-2003. They are considered non-native predators, growing larger than and eating the native trout that occupy the waters.

The first walleye was discovered in the reservoir in 2008. When these walleye were found, G&F enacted an emergency order allowing anglers to harvest the non-native fish without limits.

Burckhardt and his staff have worked like detectives in their effort to determine how walleye got to the reservoir and the path of their population growth.

Like the rings of a tree, scientists can determine the age of a fish by looking at the rings on its ear bone, also known as an otolith.

The otoliths pick up chemical elements representative of their natural environment, including certain isotopes that provide clues as to where a fish has lived. A recent G&F study performed with researchers from the University of California-Davis found otoliths belonging to two older walleye in the reservoir showing a dramatically different chemical diversion at a certain point in their lives.

Burckhardt said their department determined these walleye were likely taken from the Deaver Reservoir.

“Without a doubt it was an illegal introduction,” Burckhardt said.

Of course these walleye were not endemic to the Deaver Reservoir either, and at some point were illegally introduced there too, a single domino in the chain of illegal fish stocking pervading the west.

Walleye are native to Canada, the Great Lakes, the Missouri River basin and the upper Mississippi River basin but have been introduced in the western and northeastern United States, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

In March, a smallmouth bass was found in the Gardner River, north of Yellowstone. Anglers will be required to kill and report any smallmouth bass caught in Yellowstone National Park when the fishing season opens Memorial Day weekend.

Lake trout also occupy Buffalo Bill and have been a significant problem in Yellowstone National Park.

The campaign to suppress walleye at Buffalo Bill Reservoir is an effort that has involved DNA lab research, electrocution and mass fish kills.

Recently that effort has led to an increase in gillnetting of the fish and a better understanding of where the walleye came from.

As these efforts continue, they impact the vitality of two species of trout -- the native cutthroat and rainbows that call the reservoir their home.

By 2014 a “must kill” regulation was put in place for the fishing of walleye, requiring anglers to harvest the fish if they caught them. Around that same time G&F started performing electroshocking techniques in order to eradicate the fish, and in 2017 they added gillnetting.

From 2018-2021, staff also initiated radio telemetry, radio signals made up of invisible and silent electromagnetic waves, as a way to track the walleye.

“It was both time consuming and difficult to get our hands on some of those male walleye that were large enough to radio telemeter,” Burckhardt said.

In 2021, staff stepped up their gillnetting efforts to remove walleye, yet their catch-per-unit rates have continuously dropped since 2017.

Like in any species, targeting females is most important because of their reproductive capabilities.

“In order to limit that population you really have to get to females,” Burckhardt said.

The male population of walleye is much larger in the reservoir, so G&F staff have struggled to reach many of the females with their electrocution.

Another possible solution Burckhardt has considered would be to purposely stock the reservoir with walleye only possessing male chromosomes, a way to slowly eliminate the female population in the long run.

G&F staff will go back to the drawing board this fall and initiate acoustic telemetry -- a process similar to attaching a GPS collar to a walleye -- to determine whether these fish are staying in their known spawning sites or have expanded their range.

Even under the most optimistic projections for walleye eradication, Burckhardt said their population is likely to stay relatively stable and continue to negatively affect the native trout populations.

Studying the stomach contents belonging to walleye found in the reservoir, it was found that rainbow trout made up the majority of their diets, Burckhardt said. He said although the estimated walleye population of about 14,190 is still modest, walleye have the potential to eat the entire population of juvenile cutthroat and rainbows if not managed. There are no known predators that could be introduced to eat walleye that wouldn’t also have a detrimental effect on the trout.

Surprisingly, Buffalo Bill is not an optimum habitat for either the similarly invasive lake trout or walleye -- a little too warm for lake trout and a little too cold for walleye -- yet both still persist. Due to the cold water preference of the lake trout, they don’t have as much contact with the native trout, and Burckhardt said only the larger-sized lake trout, a small population of fish, feast on the native trout.

Burckhardt and his staff plan to continue studying walleye otoliths to learn their average age and how many walleye make it to a point where they can reproduce a large number of eggs -- up to 1 million from a single fish. From that population data they extrapolate how many new walleye will survive into the future and what it will take to keep their numbers in check. Only about 1% of walleye born at the reservoir make it to adulthood.

Despite the desire to remove all of the walleye, G&F staff recently caught, tagged and released walleye to determine their population and how many anglers could hope to catch.

Burckhardt said doing nothing and letting nature take its course is not an effective option, as it was determined the walleye population will grow at 20% per year if left to its own devices and solely angler harvests. Adding gillnetting to the mix brings their growth down to nearly neutral.

All of these mitigation efforts come at a cost. The cost of gillnetting is $10,000 per year, which involves filling up boats with fuel and staffing three people to release the netting for three weeks from the end of April through early May. Burckhardt said staff costs are the biggest expense for his department, with 400 working hours spent annually on the walleye eradication.

“I would argue these costs are minimal compared to doing nothing and then losing the gem that we have out there,” he said.

All of these efforts come as the price of fighting for a greater cause: the longevity of the native trout.

Each spring, the Shoshone River repopulates the Reservoir with beautiful, new cutthroat and rainbows. The Shoshone is considered a blue ribbon fishery, ranking in the top 3% of all fisheries in Wyoming, Burckhardt said.

“I would argue you’d be hard-pressed to find a fishery in the Mountain West where you can find a fish of this size and these numbers in a river that is not a tail-water (below a dam) fishery,” Burckhardt said.

