Officials warn caution on rural roads after Wyoming storm results in mass pronghorn deaths

A train hit about a dozen pronghorn huddled on a track either Friday night or Saturday morning near Glenrock.
A vehicle plowed into a herd killing eight outside Wheatland because the pronghorn — and the vehicle — were flanked by deep snow. Another vehicle hit 15 pronghorn north of Torrington.
Nine pronghorn fell over dead near a rancher’s house in Platte County. Their small bodies, depleted of fat reserves, couldn’t survive days trudging through 30 inches of snow without food, said Martin Hicks, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wheatland biologist.
The recent snowstorms will ultimately benefit wildlife that survive until summer. But many pronghorn around Casper, Glenrock and — in particular — Wheatland won’t make it.
Most of the wildlife collisions weren’t necessarily caused by negligent humans, said Hicks and Cody Bish, Glenrock’s game warden. When snow piled more than 2 feet high, wildlife headed to the places they felt they could travel with ease: roads and train tracks.
“A lot of county roads have only one lane open, and antelope are using them to navigate,” Hicks said. “People will be barreling down the roads, and there are 30 pronghorn in the middle. They have nowhere to go, and they will hit them.”
Biologists hoped the snow would melt quickly. They thought at least ridge tops would clear to offer refuge for hungry and tired pronghorn, but cold nights froze a melted crust over the snow making it even harder for wildlife — in particular pronghorn.
Wildlife officials are pleading with people to slow down. Even as it melts, more snow may fall this week and large drifts and piles remain.
“If you come across deer, or specifically antelope on the roadway, give them a break,” Bish said.
Drivers should slow or even stop, if it’s safe, and let the pronghorn move out of the way, he said.
If it’s at night, Hicks recommends drivers dimming their headlights momentarily if they encounter animals on the road. Bright headlights make the creatures panic even more, and he’s received calls about pronghorn running wildly into parked vehicles trying to escape.
Some deer have struggled with the snow, though not nearly to same degree as antelope. Elk, which have longer legs and carry more fat stores through winter, have largely been unaffected.
People should also not attempt to feed hungry pronghorn or mule deer. Neither are adapted to eating large quantities food such as grass hay or alfalfa.
The deaths are not welcome news for the Wheatland pronghorn herd’s immediate future. It had already suffered from recent drought, Hicks said, and wildlife officials proposed cutting pronghorn tags in the area for this fall’s hunting season. They may look at more cuts as a result of the storms.
But those pronghorn that survive will be living well on good food this spring and summer, he added.
“We need a situation like this to get us out of drought sometimes. You’re hitting a reset button where you will have a lot of things die,” Hicks said.
The Wyoming Range mule deer herd is a good example of one that bounced back recently with high fawn numbers and survival after a large winter die-off.
“This is what we needed,” he said. “I just wish it wasn’t all at one time.”