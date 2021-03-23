Officials warn caution on rural roads after Wyoming storm results in mass pronghorn deaths

Wildlife officials are pleading with people to slow down. Even as it melts, more snow may fall this week and large drifts and piles remain.

“If you come across deer, or specifically antelope on the roadway, give them a break,” Bish said.

Drivers should slow or even stop, if it’s safe, and let the pronghorn move out of the way, he said.

If it’s at night, Hicks recommends drivers dimming their headlights momentarily if they encounter animals on the road. Bright headlights make the creatures panic even more, and he’s received calls about pronghorn running wildly into parked vehicles trying to escape.

Some deer have struggled with the snow, though not nearly to same degree as antelope. Elk, which have longer legs and carry more fat stores through winter, have largely been unaffected.

People should also not attempt to feed hungry pronghorn or mule deer. Neither are adapted to eating large quantities food such as grass hay or alfalfa.