Outdoor inspiration: Ten activities for kids stuck at home

Save those toilet paper rolls Whether or not you stockpiled half a year’s worth of toilet paper, you’re still accumulating empty cardboard rolls. Instead of throwing them away, make them into telescopes or binoculars. “It helps your kid to focus on one tiny little circle at a time, and you can examine it,” Keffer said. “It takes a lot more time to get through your backyard if you’re looking at it through a toilet paper roll than your eyes as a wide angle lenses.”

Mix and match animals If it’s freezing rain outside, take an hour or so to draw not one but three or four sketches of animals. Either you or your child can draw three tails, for example, three bodies and three heads of different animals. Then mix and match the animals and talk about why a moose doesn’t have, say, frog legs.

Go on a scavenger hunt Have your child pick their favorite color crayons then go outside and see what they can find that matches. For older kids, make a list of items you they could find in the yard or in the prairie they could collect or document in a photo. The older the kid, the more challenging the hunt.