Paddleboarding explodes in Colorado during the pandemic

“It’s great exercise; it’s a good way to stay in shape. It’s nice to be out in the sun, it feels good to get your body tanned, good to get your body lean, good to be in the water, connect with the earth, get your energy right,” said Kai, who wore a Whole Foods mask as he left the lake. “You’re getting your lungs working, you’re getting everything stronger, you’re building your immunities up. It’s all around a good time, great way to stay in shape.”

Local paddleboarding outfitters say it’s been hard to keep up with demand for people wanting to buy boards this year.

“Explosion is a good word for it,” said Willi Taylor, owner of Altitude Paddleboards in Littleton. “In March when everything started closing down, I was pretty worried. I had all my preseason orders in, and I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to sell anything. When we were able to open up, it’s just been gangbusters since. I can’t keep boards in stock, hardly it seems. I’ve been able to hire a bunch of people. It’s been great.”

Paddleboarding proponents say it’s accessible to people of all ages and doesn’t necessarily require a lot of athletic ability or fitness. While adventurous experts paddleboard on whitewater, go wave surfing in river parks or even set out on multi-day river trips, it doesn’t take a lot of technique to paddle around a lake.