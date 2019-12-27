Photo essay: As the sun slowly returns, focus on the beauty of winter around us

A week ago, six months after the sun began leaving us minute by minute, day by day, it started coming back.

The changes won’t be obvious at first – we gain just 8 minutes of light between Dec. 21 and Sunday. But each of those minutes means the longer days of summer are just that much closer.

We could spend the next four, five or even six months moaning about the lack of warmth and sunshine, the deep snow we have to shovel, the frozen windshields we have to scrape and the slippery roads we have to navigate.

We can remember, acutely, that last winter brought some of the coldest and snowiest months on record. That it was the second-coldest February in parts of northeast Wyoming. It was the second-snowiest February in Jackson’s recorded history. Wildlife wandered into towns looking for refuge. Pipes burst. Interstates shut down.

We can dwell on that winter, or we can embrace the winter that is here.

We can notice the glitter of snow as a setting sun casts long rays over its surface.