Photography, 3D data give better understanding of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal features

Given that historical photos might not be able to capture very small changes, how can more precise measurements be collected? Walking up to an active geyser is very dangerous given the unstable ground and often unpredictable eruptions of thermal waters — people who approach or walk on thermal features have been severely injured and even killed. Even with safety in mind, scientists walking in thermal areas can cause damage to these delicate features, which Yellowstone National Park has pledged to protect “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.” Taking measurements and obtaining imagery from a safe distance is thus important both for resource protection and safety. Hence, photography continues to be among the primary tools for documenting and monitoring change.

Structure-from-motion (SfM) photogrammetry is a method of photography that can provide the precise scale (size) of an object. Photogrammetry is the science of measuring a physical object through photography. A classic example is the use of overlapping aerial image pairs to map the Earth’s surface and generate contour lines that represent elevations on topographic maps. SfM photogrammetry relies on digital cameras and computer programs to build a 3D “virtual” representation of an object based on dozens, or even hundreds, of images. As an example, the technique has been utilized to better understand the rates of change of the travertine mounds at Mammoth Hot Springs based on photographs taken on aerial overflights. SfM photogrammetry can also be done from the ground. With high-resolution photography that includes scale bars of a precisely known size, SfM provides a way to measure a feature and compare it with other image data sets. These other data sets can be aerial photographs, historical photographs and even previous SfM models to measure how much change has occurred over time.