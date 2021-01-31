Portions of Wyoming persist in severe to extreme drought. The long-term forecast calls for more of the same.

Impacts of drought

What this means for wildlife is a little early to tell, said some Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists.

Pronghorn in central and southeastern Wyoming had already been suffering from a relatively hard winter followed by drought. Populations like the Medicine Bow herd in the Shirley Basin area went from estimates of 72,000 animals in 2015 to 52,000 in 2019, said Lee Knox, a Game and Fish wildlife biologist in Laramie.

Another sustained drought could prove to be devastating, causing females to ween their young early and dropping survival rates for many of the fawns born this year.

But on the other hand, a mild winter can be a blessing to Wyoming’s herds. The worst would have been a severe winter coming off of 2020’s drought, said Justin Binfet, Casper’s regional wildlife coordinator. If the mild winter persists, overwinter survival of adults can help offset last year’s fawn loss, but eventually, he said, the state will need moisture.

Wyoming’s livestock producers, Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, are growing nervous.