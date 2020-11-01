Pronghorn herds struggle in central and eastern Wyoming after harsh winters, dry summers

If you struggled finding a pronghorn during this fall’s hunting season in eastern Wyoming, you’re likely not the only one.
Hunters from Sundance and Gillette down to Laramie flooded the field but some began to realize numbers are simply not what they have been in the recent past.
Biologists also began to understand the magnitude. In a few areas, even drops in antelope licenses didn’t compensate for recent die offs, biologists said.
Pronghorn are known for their plasticity. Their numbers balloon, shrink, then balloon again, though not in a cyclical way like cottontail rabbits or sage grouse. They fluctuate depending on harsh winters or dry summers.
And unfortunately for pronghorn on much of the eastern half of Wyoming, we’ve had a series of both hard winters and tough summers. The combination, said Justin Binfet, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper wildlife coordinator, is taking its toll.
Since 2000, the Casper region has issued as few as 10,000 licenses and as many as just over 25,000. In 2020, biologists issued about 15,500. Next year may well be even fewer.
“I don’t want to paint a picture that we’re already setting seasons, but we will likely have pretty significant reductions at least in doe/fawn opportunity,” he said.
History of bad weather
Pronghorn numbers in the Casper region — an area that extends from the southern Bighorns to Shirley Basin, and the state line to most of the Black Hills — crashed around 2012 with the historic drought and wildfires followed by a hard winter. Game and Fish officials cut about 15,000 tags until about 2015, trying to build back numbers and prevent more hemorrhaging. The region has some of the largest antelope herds in the state, which means they can increase — and decrease — quickly.
Support Local Journalism
But as winters mellowed and good forage grew in the spring, antelope numbers climbed back up. As with many big game species, pronghorn populations are driven by how many fawns are born and are able to survive. Game and Fish added more licenses back to compensate for the increase, Binfet said.
But then another tough winter hit in 2019. It was severe in some places like Sundance and Rawlins, where carcasses littered the prairie. The toll was more subtle in other areas. Binfet, Laramie’s regional wildlife biologist Lee Knox, and Lander’s regional wildlife coordinator Daryl Lutz all referred to that winter as “tougher than normal.”
That meant some antelope died and many were simply weaker.
Then came this summer, where little moisture fell on much of the central and eastern part of the state. Grass and other plants just didn’t grow as well. Shrubs became hard and woody, not producing their typical soft, nutritious ends prized by many antelope.
And the herds’ slow decline continued.
Will they bounce back?
Biologists in Laramie and Casper weren’t initially sure if the pronghorn had died or simply redistributed. Some areas, like Jelm Mountain southwest of Laramie, boasted very few animals on its windswept foothills. But landowners in lower elevations reported seeing far more pronghorn than normal. Animals were congregating around any water they could find, Knox said. And that water was scarce.
“I’ve never seen (some of) those water sources dry up,” he said. “In 2012, everyone knew it was a bad drought, and it seems like this year is worse.”
If this winter is bad, or even normal, there may be even fewer pronghorn next year because of their poor shape right now, Binfet cautioned.
But none of the biologists in Lander, Casper or Laramie fear for the long-term survival of the herds. Pronghorn are hardy, they said. They evolved on this kind of landscape where conditions can vary wildly from year to year. And many pronghorn hunters were successful this year. If you weren’t one of them, hold out hope for next year, or certainly one of the years following.
“It doesn’t take them a couple of decent years and they come roaring back,” Lutz said. “We’ve been through it in the past.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!