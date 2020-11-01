Pronghorn herds struggle in central and eastern Wyoming after harsh winters, dry summers

History of bad weather

Pronghorn numbers in the Casper region — an area that extends from the southern Bighorns to Shirley Basin, and the state line to most of the Black Hills — crashed around 2012 with the historic drought and wildfires followed by a hard winter. Game and Fish officials cut about 15,000 tags until about 2015, trying to build back numbers and prevent more hemorrhaging. The region has some of the largest antelope herds in the state, which means they can increase — and decrease — quickly.

But as winters mellowed and good forage grew in the spring, antelope numbers climbed back up. As with many big game species, pronghorn populations are driven by how many fawns are born and are able to survive. Game and Fish added more licenses back to compensate for the increase, Binfet said.

But then another tough winter hit in 2019. It was severe in some places like Sundance and Rawlins, where carcasses littered the prairie. The toll was more subtle in other areas. Binfet, Laramie’s regional wildlife biologist Lee Knox, and Lander’s regional wildlife coordinator Daryl Lutz all referred to that winter as “tougher than normal.”

That meant some antelope died and many were simply weaker.