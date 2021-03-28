Proposed via ferrata outside Lander raises questions about the balance between outdoor recreation and wildlife

“It freaks them out when someone is on their cliff or above them.”

The state is promoting the via ferrata less as a way to boost state park revenue, and more as another avenue to support economic diversity in the surrounding area.

“We were looking for projects we thought could be relatively impactful in terms of economics, but not so impactful in terms of infrastructure and budget,” Floyd said. “In other words, the return on investment with something like a via ferrata could be good.”

For Oakleaf and other wildlife advocates, the proposed beginner climbing experience highlights two issues: What is acceptable recreation on lands owned by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission (which these are) and how does the state balance the need for increased outdoor recreation and economic diversification with the needs of wildlife.

Via ferrata and falcons

Sinks Canyon is known internationally as a climbing destination largely because of its sandstone, limestone and granite rock walls. It was also once the home of NOLS, the National Outdoor Leadership School, now headquartered in Lander.