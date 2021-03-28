Proposed via ferrata outside Lander raises questions about the balance between outdoor recreation and wildlife

As far as Wyoming state parks go, Sinks Canyon is one of the smaller ones.
The 585-acre park is wedged along a two-lane highway stretching up into the Wind River Range outside Lander. Only a couple campgrounds sit near the Popo Agie River. By comparison, Glendo State Park, one of the system’s largest parks, has more than 500 campsites.
But even for its relatively small size, Sinks Canyon State Park packs a punch with visitors. Hundreds of thousands of people flow through each year, said Chris Floyd, manager of Wyoming’s outdoor recreation office. Easily the biggest draw aside from the eponymous “Sinks” is the canyon’s world-renowned climbing — in and outside the park itself.
That’s why, as part of the park’s updated master plan, officials proposed building a via ferrata on one of the canyon walls. While some in the Lander community are interested in the prospect of an assisted climbing adventure — more on via ferratas later — others worry about the impact on wildlife, particularly a pair of breeding peregrine falcons.
“This would basically remove 50% of their habitat. And unfortunately, peregrines are real adaptable and so tolerant to people they nest in cities, but they are not tolerant to climbing,” said Bob Oakleaf, a retired wildlife biologist who worked with peregrine falcons and served as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s nongame wildlife supervisor for decades.
“It freaks them out when someone is on their cliff or above them.”
The state is promoting the via ferrata less as a way to boost state park revenue, and more as another avenue to support economic diversity in the surrounding area.
“We were looking for projects we thought could be relatively impactful in terms of economics, but not so impactful in terms of infrastructure and budget,” Floyd said. “In other words, the return on investment with something like a via ferrata could be good.”
For Oakleaf and other wildlife advocates, the proposed beginner climbing experience highlights two issues: What is acceptable recreation on lands owned by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission (which these are) and how does the state balance the need for increased outdoor recreation and economic diversification with the needs of wildlife.
Via ferrata and falcons
Sinks Canyon is known internationally as a climbing destination largely because of its sandstone, limestone and granite rock walls. It was also once the home of NOLS, the National Outdoor Leadership School, now headquartered in Lander.
Via ferratas are, to some degree, an extension of that climbing heritage. They are a series of iron rungs first created during World War I as a way to ferry troops over snowy, icy and rocky terrain of the Dolomites and Alps in Italy and Switzerland. The name literally means “iron way.”
The concept of via ferratas as recreation and not just a method for saving troops from deadly avalanches began relatively recently in the U.S., largely in Utah and Colorado. Wyoming’s first via ferrata — and the first one on U.S. Forest Service land — opened in 2017 at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Details for the via ferrata proposed in Sinks Canyon are slim right now. It will run on the south side of the canyon across a series of cliffs and ledges. State parks officials plan to build a rudimentary cable bridge to cross the Popo Agie River and trails to connect to the routes, said Floyd. The project could cost the state about $100,000. State law mandates a certain amount of park fees to pay for capital construction projects in state parks. Officials are also planning private fundraising to supplement what the state will pay. A private company will likely run the course with guided and unguided trips. Construction may begin as soon as late summer with a soft opening before fall or in spring 2022.
But it’s on those walls where a pair of peregrine falcons have called home, Oakleaf said. The pair is currently nesting across the canyon out of the way of the proposed via ferrata, though they have nested on the proposed site in the past. Peregrines need multiple nest ledge options, he added, to escape predators and nest parasites like beetles.
Peregrine falcons were once hanging on the brink of extinction in this country, plagued by pesticides like DDT and habitat loss. They’re off the endangered species list now, and a pair has been living in Sinks Canyon since 1994.
State Parks officials talked with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about the via ferrata and any possible wildlife concerns.
“I wouldn’t say we’re not concerned, but the risk the via ferrata poses to the nesting peregrines is low enough we’re comfortable in supporting the project,” said Rick King, Game and Fish’s chief of wildlife.
Economic diversification vs. wildlife preservation
The via ferrata isn’t expected to make state parks much for revenue. It’s one of many ideas to use the state’s natural resources to boost the surrounding area’s tourism economy.
“It is a really interesting project that introduces people to climbing and brings people to your area,” said Mike Jones, Fremont County Commissioner and member of the Wind River Outdoor Recreational Collaborative. “We’ve read studies in areas like Ouray, Colorado, that has put one of these in, and it’s been really beneficial to their tourism.”
Wyoming Wildlife Federation’s government affairs director Jess Johnson understands the need for economic diversification, but she also cautions about it coming at the expense of wildlife, particularly on lands intended to help wildlife.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquired a little over 500 acres in Sinks Canyon in 1939 and 1953 for a winter game refuge, according to the Sinks Canyon State park Master Plan. It had historically been used by the Shoshone and Crow. State Parks later took over the land as part of a long-term lease with Game and Fish. Less than 80 acres of the state park is land owned by Wyoming’s state parks system.
Land ownership is what bothers Johnson and Oakleaf the most. How much permanent recreation should be allowed on land originally intended as wildlife habitat?
Oakleaf says this is too much.
Game and Fish points to the heavy use already in the area. King also said biologists “will continue to monitor the nest and work with state parks to address concerns should any arise.”
As the state continues to focus on its budget crisis, and considers additional ways to drive revenue through tourism, Johnson hopes leaders don’t overlook the inherent value of its wildlife.