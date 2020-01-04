Range officials fight two new invasive species

Ventenata, the plant most similar to cheatgrass, has spread so quickly through northeast Wyoming that experts are focused mostly on containing it within the area and not allowing it to spread further. Medusahead, the worse of the two invasive species, has only been found in select areas of Sheridan County. With targeted efforts, Cassiday and Sander believe they could keep medusahead largely at bay.

The best way to fight the two species is with herbicides sprayed from the air. They’ve had some success with a relatively new chemical called Esplanade. It kills all annual grasses and their seeds. With luck, two consecutive treatments could result in a diminished presence of the weed and even localized eradication, Cassiday said.

But spraying is expensive. Some money is available from state and federal agencies, but landowners still must decide if they can afford to spray on top of their other expenses, said Masters.

“If we can have the rest of the neighbors signed onto the program we can do large blocks of it,” Masters said. “It will be a battle we live with for the rest of our lives, or at least the rest of my life.”