Recent snow storms in central and southeastern Wyoming brought much needed water, but experts say more is still needed.

One week ago, the eastern half of the state came to a grinding halt.
Snow piled and drifted. Police departments urged people not to go on streets. Interstates and highways closed and didn’t open for days.
Anyone working with wildlife though, breathed a sigh of relief.
“We were really concerned about going into another consecutive year of drought,” said Ryan Amundson, Game and Fish’s terrestrial habitat biologist. “I won’t say this one storm erased it, but put us on a nice trajectory going into the spring.”
Much of the state has been unusually dry this year. Basins from the Bighorn to Sweetwater to Cheyenne hovered around 60 and 70% of normal snowpack. Wildlife biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department spoke in January about how last year’s drought continuing into this year could be “devastating” for Wyoming’s wildlife.
Many say the recent storms may take some pressure off wildlife that desperately need resources.
Soil moisture
One of this year’s biggest concerns for Tony Bergantino, acting director for the Water Resources Data System and the Wyoming State Climate Office, has been the lack of moisture in Wyoming’s soil.
A week before the recent storms, the Laramie Plains were around 5 percent of normal snow water.
After the storms, readings were over 300% in some of those same areas.
“Looking at individual stations, we’re starting to see a response from this latest storm with moisture levels in the soil starting to increase at depths of up to 20cm (8 inches),” he said. “Over the coming days as the snow continues to melt, I expect to start seeing responses at deeper depths.”
Soil moisture matters because most of Wyoming’s precipitation comes in the form of snow, which means if we don’t have snow now, not much will grow come summer, Amundson said.
Some areas of southeast Wyoming ultimately had half of their normal precipitation in 2020, including Laramie that was down 47% and Douglas that was down 57%. Those are hard percentages to make up for in one snowstorm, but this one definitely helped, he added.
He’s also been watching portions of the Snowy Range and surrounding plains where one of the state’s largest wildfires burned in 2020. The Mullen Fire scorched more than 175,000 acres. Wildlife biologists said it would likely be good for wildlife because it cleared out tens of thousands of acres of trees killed by beetles and will spur new growth. But new growth is only possible with sufficient moisture, Amundson said.
Game and Fish, along with the U.S. Forest Service will also be spraying for cheatgrass in the summer — an invasive grass that tends to take flourish after forest fires, pushing out native, more nutritious forage.
Winter mortality
Wildlife biologists won’t know for weeks if the recent storms took an immediate toll on wildlife. Most say it likely won’t.
Justin Binfet, the Casper regional wildlife coordinator, said it has been and likely will be warm enough to melt the snow before it becomes an issue. Wildlife typically struggle with storms like this in the middle of winter with short days and much colder temperatures.
“When you have 2.5 to 3 feet of snow it can make it difficult for big game foraging. Sometimes it can be the type of snow when there’s melting and crusting that will require extra effort to get through for pronghorn and deer in particular,” Amundson said. “The Wyoming winds, we cuss them, but at the same time they create some open places for wildlife to go.”
These storms may have hit the right balance of early enough to stick around and seep into the soil versus running off in a few days — and late enough to melt.
In the Laramie region, where biologists were so concerned about drought and pronghorn, wildlife officials say this will certainly help. Some younger pronghorn, particularly the ones born in 2020, may struggle with the snow. They will be weaker coming out of winter, with lower fat reserves and limited energy to spend, said Matt Withroder, Laramie’s wildlife supervisor.
Deep snow and limited food has temporarily forced deer and elk closer to residential areas, he said, and asked drivers to use extra caution on roads and in driveways
People also should not feed wildlife, even if it appears as though creatures are struggling to find food.
“This is because mule deer, in particular, cannot properly digest food sources outside their normal diet,” Withroder said.
Withroder and other biologists said the storms will be a net positive for the state, but Bergantino added we still will need more to fix the current drought.
“If nothing else comes, we lose this,” he said. “We will be back where we were.”