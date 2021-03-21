Recent snow storms in central and southeastern Wyoming brought much needed water, but experts say more is still needed.

After the storms, readings were over 300% in some of those same areas.

“Looking at individual stations, we’re starting to see a response from this latest storm with moisture levels in the soil starting to increase at depths of up to 20cm (8 inches),” he said. “Over the coming days as the snow continues to melt, I expect to start seeing responses at deeper depths.”

Soil moisture matters because most of Wyoming’s precipitation comes in the form of snow, which means if we don’t have snow now, not much will grow come summer, Amundson said.

Some areas of southeast Wyoming ultimately had half of their normal precipitation in 2020, including Laramie that was down 47% and Douglas that was down 57%. Those are hard percentages to make up for in one snowstorm, but this one definitely helped, he added.

He’s also been watching portions of the Snowy Range and surrounding plains where one of the state’s largest wildfires burned in 2020. The Mullen Fire scorched more than 175,000 acres. Wildlife biologists said it would likely be good for wildlife because it cleared out tens of thousands of acres of trees killed by beetles and will spur new growth. But new growth is only possible with sufficient moisture, Amundson said.