Research: Some Wyoming toads can clear themselves of deadly fungus

Researchers believe it likely originated somewhere in Asia, though it was first identified in the late 1990s in Australia, Panama and the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. While its origins are murky, researchers do know that chytrid has spread across much of the world, said Karen Lips, a biology professor at the University of Maryland and leading expert on frogs and chytrid.

A 2019 study reported chytrid has contributed to the extinction of up to 90 species of amphibians. A relatively new study called this previous report into question. But regardless of the number of species extirpated because of an invasive fungus, even the newest report acknowledges chytrid has been devastating, particularly outside of North America.

Chytrid has two main stages, a sperm-like zoospore and then a zoosporangium. What they’re called is maybe less important than what they do. The zoospore floats around ponds, creeks or other water sources until it finds a host and drills into the creature’s skin. It then morphs into a zoosporangium, producing more zoospores and shoots them back into the water. Once infected, amphibian’s skin can become so saturated in fungus that the damage and reduced gas exchange contributes to organ failure. Some can live with low levels of infection, and the disease, for reasons unclear to scientists, has not been as destructive in North America as other portions of the world. But it has been documented across the country and state.