Residents take cover in shooting incident in Wapiti

POWELL (WNE) — Cory Williams was outside his Wapiti home along the North Fork Highway early on the morning of Nov. 30, scraping ice off the windshield of his truck when he heard gunfire.

He wasn’t immediately alarmed; he hears a lot of gunfire during hunting season in the area.

Then a bullet “whizzed” by his head.

“I’m like, holy crap, that was a bullet. So I got down behind my truck,” he said.

At that moment, his wife, Renae, came out of the house when they heard a second bullet “snap” over their heads. “

She was like, ‘What the heck was that?”’ he said. “I yelled, get down.”

They immediately called a Wyoming Game and Fish Department game warden and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement from both agencies responded to the scene.

In a Wednesday morning interview, Sheriff Scott Steward said the hunters were on the south side of the highway, but some of the bullets ended up crossing the highway, putting the Williams family in danger.

“The animals were not across the roadway, but the shots did cross the roadway,” he said.

He added there were several dead elk in the field on the south side of the highway at the scene and the herd “was running everywhere.”

He said there will be a citation issued for reckless endangerment to one individual, and the Game and Fish has or will soon be writing multiple citations as well.

Game and Fish Cody spokesperson Tara Hodges said because this is an ongoing case, the agency cannot provide specific comment.