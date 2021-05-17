Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

But biologists see a future where at least some of those native fish can be restored not only to the Bighorn River, where species have been lost or are struggling, but also to the lower stretches of the North Platte.

Here’s a primer on some of the spotted, ancient-looking, once-abundant or big-eyed native fish species that some conservationists and biologists hope will once again inhabit at least some of their native waters.

Sauger once ran up and down the North Platte River in such abundance that historical records show they were a major food source for soldiers stationed at Fort Laramie. Sauger are a bit smaller than their nonnative but more popular cousin the walleye, and have telltale black spots on their dorsal fins, said David Zafft, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s fisheries management coordinator.

Despite the apparent abundance, sauger became increasingly rare in the early 1900s, and the last one was seen in the North Platte River in the mid-1960s. Zafft blames dams and pollution, the same combination of issues that doomed other native species.