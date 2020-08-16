Sacred water: The Wind River pulses life from Wyoming’s mountains to its arid desert

“In this area, people knew how to live with the wildlife economy and also drink directly from the rivers and streams. That source of water is sacred. It’s holy. Because we call it our first medicine: water.”

The original Shoshone reservation in 1863 was 44 million acres and included the Wind River and Red Desert. Even after it was reduced to little more than 2 million acres through encroachment by white settlers, bad negotiations and broken treaties, the Shoshone chose to stay in the area of central Wyoming that still held a long portion of the river. They called the area the Warm Valley.

Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho leaders fought for rights to the water, including the right to keep water in the river for fish. And those fights may well continue. A significant portion of the water in the Wind River comes from glaciers capping the Wind River Range. As those glaciers continue shrinking, that water will slowly disappear.

But for now, Baldes and other tribal members can still appreciate the river for what it offers, for the cutthroat trout with their sprinkle of spots and orange slash on their jaws. For the burbot that swim in lakes, the currants, chokecherries and buffaloberries sustained nearby in its watershed and by the elk, deer and antelope that go to its banks for water.