Sacred water: The Wind River pulses life from Wyoming’s mountains to its arid desert

The frigid, gushing river begins as no more than a stream, somewhere between where the Wind Rivers end and the Absarokas begin at the rim of the Continental Divide.
From there, the Wind River dips, wanders, rushes and falls through mountains, plains, hills and towns until it ends, rather unceremoniously, at the Wedding of the Waters and simply changes names.
It’s the lifeblood of this slice of arid northwest and central Wyoming. Glaciers feed it along the Wind River Range, giving it an occasional cloudy hue—not muddy from run off, but a white, gray color that can only mean glacial silt. Yellowstone cutthroat have flickered through its riffles and pools for thousands of years. Sauger evolved in its warmer stretches.
That little trickle would amount to nothing if it weren’t for the dozens of streams, rivers and creeks that funnel water into its currents like veins pumping into arteries. Those tributaries – Bull Lake Creek, Dinwoody Creek, the East Fork or the Wiggins Fork – carve through granite, forests, meadows and prairie to reach their intersection with the Wind River. Pick any spot along those banks, they’re all magical places.
The story the Wind River tells is one worth hearing.
To the Eastern Shoshone, the river means water is life, said Jason Baldes, tribal buffalo coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation and member of the Eastern Shoshone.
“In this area, people knew how to live with the wildlife economy and also drink directly from the rivers and streams. That source of water is sacred. It’s holy. Because we call it our first medicine: water.”
The original Shoshone reservation in 1863 was 44 million acres and included the Wind River and Red Desert. Even after it was reduced to little more than 2 million acres through encroachment by white settlers, bad negotiations and broken treaties, the Shoshone chose to stay in the area of central Wyoming that still held a long portion of the river. They called the area the Warm Valley.
Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho leaders fought for rights to the water, including the right to keep water in the river for fish. And those fights may well continue. A significant portion of the water in the Wind River comes from glaciers capping the Wind River Range. As those glaciers continue shrinking, that water will slowly disappear.
But for now, Baldes and other tribal members can still appreciate the river for what it offers, for the cutthroat trout with their sprinkle of spots and orange slash on their jaws. For the burbot that swim in lakes, the currants, chokecherries and buffaloberries sustained nearby in its watershed and by the elk, deer and antelope that go to its banks for water.
It’s those fish that attract anglers from around the world to the Wind River Reservation with a proper fishing license and to the tributaries and main stems above and below.
Target its upper stretches for one of the state’s four native strains of cutthroat trout, and you’ll be on your way to completing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Cuttslam. Sit on its banks and watch for deer, elk or bighorn sheep. Keep an eye out for bears.
And think about all the history, the possibility, and future.
“I go to the water any opportunity I get to fish, to harvest berries, to hunt there in the fall,” Baldes said. “I subsist off of the ecosystem here.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!