Scientists strive to map global migrations before they’re gone

JACKSON — Matt Kauffman was at an Italian conference and talking over coffee with fellow ecologists when he got to thinking that the challenges facing Wyoming’s migratory deer, elk and pronghorn are shared by wildlife around the world.

The University of Wyoming researcher knew from his experience leading the Wyoming Migration Initiative that the migratory paths of ungulates from Scandinavia to Eastern Africa could benefit by being documented with precision scientifically. And if migration maps were produced, that could be the catalyst for conservation.

“We just spontaneously got together, nine or 10 of us who work on migrations around the world,” Kauffman told the News&Guide. “We realized that a lot of the same things we were trying to address by mapping migrations in Wyoming were applicable globally.”

The impromptu conversation in 2019 was the genesis of an international collaboration that’s grown to include 92 scientists and conservationists. Their effort, named the Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration, seeks to inventory the seasonal movements from Mongolian gazelles and saiga to Norwegian reindeer. The web of hundreds of routes would then be presented in an electronic migration atlas.