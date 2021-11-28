Ski season lags outside of the northwest corner of the state as La Nina conditions bring warmer, drier conditions

Chris Smith has been here before.

The Hogadon Basin Ski Area manager sighed and said they’d hoped to open by Dec. 4, but the weather just won’t cooperate. Temperatures are too high to make snow. The only natural snow that remains from earlier storms is tucked in trees. Now he’s aiming for Dec. 11.

While this year’s ski and snowboard season may be off to a slow start in some parts of the state, the Jackson area is ready.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opened Thanksgiving Day. Almost 6 feet of snow has fallen this year. Grand Targhee Resort opened Wednesday reporting 2 feet of snow for a base.

And this is how the season may well progress, as snow storms hammer the northwest part of the state and fizzle over the eastern half or ignore it completely.

A La Nina pattern formed this year, which means, at least for December through February, more precipitation with colder temperatures will fall west of the Continental Divide and warmer and drier conditions east of the divide, said Chris Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Big Horn Range, straddling that divide between east and west, falls somewhere in between the snow-rich northwest corner and drier southeast. The western side of the range will likely see more snow than the eastern side, but the entire range may experience a few inches of snow here and there as opposed to a big dump at one time.

“Now, of course, we do get a week or two where things change, and that can make a big difference,” he added. “We saw that last year with one blizzard, all of a sudden, you can make up a huge deficit in precipitation.”

The La Nina pattern is already playing out. While plenty of rain fell in October in much of the state, resulting in better soil conditions, November’s winds and dry temperatures have sucked that moisture back out.

The warm, dry conditions are so severe in places that the National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings — fire danger cautions — in portions of the southeastern part of the state. The week before Thanksgiving, temperatures in Laramie, for example, regularly hit the 50s.

“On the Plains, you have dormant grasses now, and it’s been windy, warm and dry,” Jones said.

It’s also possible the La Nina pattern could still bring significant snow as far down as the southeastern part of the state or even northern Colorado like it did about a decade ago. Though the chances aren’t high.

After February, most of the state will return to an equal chance of above, at or below normal precipitation and average temperatures. What this means for a state that suffered from drought for most of 2021 is hard to know for sure, Jones said. A few big rain or snowstorms can make a difference. But right now, the future looks dry.

“I will say that the spring season does seem to be trending towards low normal precipitation,” he said. “Especially across the Great Basin into southwest Wyoming where it has been particularly dry.”

In the meantime, Smith is focusing on Hogadon’s season when it does start. He’s hiring lift attendants – they even raised wages from last year – and is building enthusiasm for new offerings this year.

“We will be open Friday and Saturday night from 3 to 8 p.m. for night skiing,” Smith said. The restaurant in the lodge will serve dinners those nights, “to make it more appealing for people to come and ski and have a nice meal and maybe a beer.”

The city installed lights on the beginner run called Morning Dew as well as two intermediate runs, Park Avenue and Boomerang.

Until then, he’s waiting for temperatures to drop.

“We’ve had really good winters the last few winters, where we’ve had really good snow and cold weather,” Smith said. “But I’ve seen this weather pattern before. While it’s a little disheartening, it doesn’t worry me. The cold will come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0