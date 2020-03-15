Social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak doesn't mean staying inside

“In the summer, there’s less fresh meat [for the virus]. People are outside, and it doesn’t have the opportunity to pass around from person to person like it would at a basketball tournament,” he said. “If it doesn’t have the same number of hosts to infect, it won’t spread through the community like it would in the winter.”

He added that by changing events – cancelling large gatherings of people indoors, for example – health officials are trying to mimic summer without summer actually being here yet.

“Act like it’s summer and go outside,” he said, as long as you don’t have a respiratory infection or other symptoms. “Go on long walks and help your body and brain.”

To help give you ideas of where to go, the Star-Tribune talked with outdoor experts around the state to compile a list of options no matter where you are.

Central Wyoming