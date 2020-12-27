Starting tips to learn a new outdoor pursuit in 2021

Perhaps a congratulations is in order for all of your new outdoor gear acquired over the holidays.

Perhaps you need some ideas for what to buy with money you’ve saved as a treat to yourself for surviving 2020. (If that’s the case, and you need an idea, take a look at last week’s Open Spaces for some outdoor gift ideas).

Or perhaps you are staring into 2021 with a nagging urge to learn something new, something outside, something other than how to bake sourdough bread.

We have you covered. For anyone out there with new outdoor gear, or a yearning to learn a new sport, we called the experts and broke down some starting strategies for a few of Wyoming’s most popular outdoor endeavors.

Here’s to a 2021 that includes time to learn and even more time outside.

Fly fishing

Fly fishing is often described as an art. It’s romanticized in books and movie scenes like Brad Pitt’s famous scramble down the Gallatin River in “A River Runs Through It.”

But learning to fly fish is a lifelong journey. Even guides say while they know and understand every fish in their home waters, they’re newbies on someone else’s river.