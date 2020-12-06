State parks offer appealing winter overnight options in yurts, cabins and even a treehouse

Late November and early December are rarely the months people think about camping in Wyoming. It’s cold, often windy, and the sun starts to set well before 5 p.m.
But tucked away in Wyoming’s state parks are a solution to winter yearnings for campfires and easy access to nature: yurts and cabins.
Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails have been building yurts, cabins and even a tree house in parks around the state from Keyhole to Boysen. They’re generally affordable — a cabin on the banks of the Wind River is $50 a night and a yurt overlooking Guernsey Reservoir is $60 — and all are well maintained.
“They’re extremely popular,” said Dave Glenn, deputy director of state parks and cultural resources. “It’s a little different when you have to pack up your tent or hook up a trailer versus pack up and go.”
Or if it’s late fall and temperatures drop into the teens at night.
Each of the four yurts at Guernsey State Park feature two double beds and two twin bunk beds along with a table and four chairs and wood-burning fire for heat. Fire pits outside allow groups to gather in the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid cramming indoors. Glendo yurts are similar though with electric heat. Park assistant superintendent Carlo Migliaccio warns, however, that the electric heat only bumps the internal yurt temperature up about 20 degrees from the outside temperature.
“During the summer, they were booked every day they were available,” he said.
Sinks Canyon State Park near Lander has four yurts and Keyhole State Park near Moorcroft has cabins and a treehouse. Curt Gowdy State Park features cabins. Boysen State Park also has wall tents to rent.
All offerings sit in scenic locations.
The cabins and yurts are part of the state parks office’s efforts to increase Wyoming’s outdoor recreation economy, Glenn said. Frequent comments in visitor surveys asked for cabin and yurt options.
And Wyoming’s outdoor economy is growing. According to the 2019 Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation contributed $1.7 billion to Wyoming with more than 21,300 jobs and $785 million in wages. In total, outdoor recreation is 4.2 percent of the state’s GDP, double the national average.
While much of the state park housing books up fast in the summer, winter tends to be slower, officials said. So extend your outdoor season this year, and stay the night.
To learn more about yurts, cabins, wall tents and a treehouse in the Wyoming State Park system, go to wyoparks.wyo.gov. For reservations, go to reserveamerica.com or call the individual park.
