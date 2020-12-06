State parks offer appealing winter overnight options in yurts, cabins and even a treehouse

Late November and early December are rarely the months people think about camping in Wyoming. It’s cold, often windy, and the sun starts to set well before 5 p.m.

But tucked away in Wyoming’s state parks are a solution to winter yearnings for campfires and easy access to nature: yurts and cabins.

Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails have been building yurts, cabins and even a tree house in parks around the state from Keyhole to Boysen. They’re generally affordable — a cabin on the banks of the Wind River is $50 a night and a yurt overlooking Guernsey Reservoir is $60 — and all are well maintained.

“They’re extremely popular,” said Dave Glenn, deputy director of state parks and cultural resources. “It’s a little different when you have to pack up your tent or hook up a trailer versus pack up and go.”

Or if it’s late fall and temperatures drop into the teens at night.