Study looks at realities of increasing national park fees to pay for wildlife conservation outside the parks

Of the more than 300 million visitors to U.S. national parks each year, many list wildlife watching as the top reason to go. Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks alone experience almost 8 million visits a year.

But none of that wildlife – not the iconic elk herds, the wolf packs, the pronghorn, the mule deer or the grizzly bears – understand where the parks begin and end. They move by their own set of internal, ancestral rules, following food, their mother’s journey or easier passage through deep, winter snow.

And as a result, that varied wildlife prized and valued by Wyoming residents and millions of people from around the world, is supported for chunks of the year by private and public land outside of the federally-managed parks themselves.

That’s why, in 2018, Wyoming Rep. Albert Sommers proposed a resolution that was later passed asking the Interior Department and the National Park Service to work with three states to increase the visitor fee in Yellowstone. The measure was more conceptual, he

