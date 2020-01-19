Survival experts offer lifesaving tips for recreating and traveling in Wyoming’s outdoors

Emergency management coordinators see it each year – someone drives past a winter road closure and gets stuck on an icy road; someone else leaves for a backcountry ski and never returns; another person falls and hurts an ankle or knee and can’t move.
Sometimes emergency responders arrive on time. The person was prepared for an overnight in negative temperatures, and the story ends well. Other times a perfect storm of bad luck and bad decisions result in severe injury, hypothermia and even death.
Emergency management officials, search and rescue volunteers and others work year round to prevent the worst-case-scenario. Johnson County Search and Rescue responded to 17 incidents in 2019 alone. But many times success depends on the person making good decisions before rescuers arrive. Often it requires good decisions before someone even leaves his or her house.
To help keep you safe this winter, the Star-Tribune compiled three of the most common (and often most dangerous) scenarios and had survival and emergency experts explain the best way to stay alive.
You’re stranded in your car with no cell service
We’ve all been there. We had to go from Laramie to Casper, Cody to Lander, Evansville to Jackson or some other Wyoming trip on two-lane highway. It’s night, the weather is getting worse, and you’re navigating by following the white line and an occasional reflector pole.
And then you go off the road. What you do from here depends on what you did before you left, and how you act now.
- Don’t panic: The worst thing people can do in any emergency situation is cycle through a series of worst-case-scenarios leading to an anxiety attack, said Kathi Metzler, Fremont County Emergency Management coordinator. Staying calm allows you to work through the severity of your situation and make a plan.
- Did you tell someone where you were going? Don’t drive anywhere in Wyoming, particularly in the winter or at night, without telling someone where you are going and when you plan to arrive. If you did, rest assured that person will call the sheriff’s office and someone will come looking for you.
- Stay with your car: Your car provides shelter and warmth. But equally as important, it offers a much larger object to find when someone does come looking for you. While you wait, place anything bright and colorful in your windshield to attract attention.
- Run your car periodically for warmth: Stay in the top half of your gas tank when you travel, and when you start reaching the halfway point, stop and fill up somewhere, Metzler said. The more gas you have when you’re stuck the longer you will stay comfortable. Make sure the exhaust has a clear path away from your car.
- Use your emergency kit: Never travel in the winter without extra food, water, clothes and a sleeping bag. Also bring a flash light, cell phone charger, shovel and first aid kit.
You’re hurt in the backcountry
It’s a beautiful, blue sky day and snow conditions are perfect. You aren’t planning on going into avalanche country, but you also left on such short notice you didn’t round up any friends to go along. A few hours in, you slip on your skis and twist your knee.
- Test the injury: Collect yourself after your fall and look down at your knee to assess the situation. First, test if you can bear weight, said Marco Johnson, senior faculty for the National Outdoor Leadership School and the NOLS medicine institute. If you can bear some weight, roll up extra layers, place them on the side of your knee and wrap it all tightly together. The stiff clothes should provide you with more support for the slow journey out.
- Again, did you tell someone where you were going? Giving someone a detailed itinerary is one of the most important differences between an uncomfortable day in the woods and possible death. “If I’m going to go out for a day ski or snowshoe, I’m going to let a responsible person know where I’m going, when I’m going, when to be back and when to be concerned. Some people will call that a freak out time,” Johnson said. And stick to the plan.
- Get comfortable: Use your backpack as a seat to keep yourself insulated from the snow and change out of your sweaty clothes if needed. Johnson carries a thermos of hot water with him even on some of his shortest outings. He brings tea or instant potatoes for calories.
- Stay put and build a fire: Creating warmth will not only help keep you alive and comfortable but also improve your moral. Make sure before you leave you have matches and a secondary form of fire starter in your backpack along with your first aid kit.
- Fall back on your wilderness first aid training: Anyone recreating much in the backcountry should consider taking a wilderness first aid course for just these scenarios. If you haven’t, and especially if you’re new to playing in the backcountry, skip solo adventures in favor of going with a more experienced friend or two.
You’re lost in the woods
You thought you knew where you were going, you really did. But you realize after an hour or so of wandering through the woods that you are, in fact, lost. Hopefully you followed the advice of all search and rescue workers and survival experts and gave someone a detailed plan of your outing. From there, it’s a game of waiting.
- Don’t move: “If people are wandering around and we have an area where they’re supposed to be and they take off and end up 4 or 5 miles away, that’s a problem,” said Layne Qualm, captain of the Johnson County Search and Rescue.
- Start a fire: Use dry kindling like needles and little branches to get a fire started, then wait. In the snow, when forest fire danger is minimal, build a larger fire to use it as a signal to rescuers where you are. Be conscious not to build it under overhanging branches or close to other trees.
- Change your clothes and stay positive: Panicking will only make your situation worse and lead to poor decisions. Make yourself comfortable and wait for help.