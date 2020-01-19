Survival experts offer lifesaving tips for recreating and traveling in Wyoming’s outdoors

Emergency management coordinators see it each year – someone drives past a winter road closure and gets stuck on an icy road; someone else leaves for a backcountry ski and never returns; another person falls and hurts an ankle or knee and can’t move.

Sometimes emergency responders arrive on time. The person was prepared for an overnight in negative temperatures, and the story ends well. Other times a perfect storm of bad luck and bad decisions result in severe injury, hypothermia and even death.

Emergency management officials, search and rescue volunteers and others work year round to prevent the worst-case-scenario. Johnson County Search and Rescue responded to 17 incidents in 2019 alone. But many times success depends on the person making good decisions before rescuers arrive. Often it requires good decisions before someone even leaves his or her house.

To help keep you safe this winter, the Star-Tribune compiled three of the most common (and often most dangerous) scenarios and had survival and emergency experts explain the best way to stay alive.

You’re stranded in your car with no cell service