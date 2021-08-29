Swift fox populations grow in Wyoming

Their work seems to be paying off. In Wyoming wildlife officials are beginning to see an increase in swift fox populations, with more frequent sightings across the state.

“The fact that we have them there, and they seem to be showing up more often, is really exciting,” Bjornlie said.

Wyoming swift foxes also seem to even be expanding beyond their historic range into higher-elevation areas like Big Piney and Pinedale, according to Bjornlie.

“The fact that we’ve got them showing up in areas where we’d never thought they were historically is a really interesting biological, ecological question,” Bjornlie said.

Researchers and wildlife officials are currently using occupancy modeling to try to monitor swift fox population expansion and to hopefully bring understanding to what is causing this change in the foxes’ habitat range.

“Basically, we’re monitoring changes in their overall distribution,” Bjornlie said. “We can get an idea of where we’re starting to see them where we haven’t in the past … We can kind of tease apart what might be happening at habitat level that could be driving where they’re expanding to or where they could be disappearing.”