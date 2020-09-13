Swift foxes trapped in Wyoming head to Montana

***

Swift foxes are the smallest wild canid in North America, known for being flighty and curious and building complex dens underground with many escape hatches. They’re roughly the size of a house cat—even the adults rarely weigh more than 5 pounds.

While they were never really the target of a mass extermination campaign like wolves, grizzly bears or mountain lions, their population plummeted to less than 10 percent of their original range by the late 1800s and early 1900s, said Hila Shamon, landscape ecologist for the Smithsonian Institution, which is working on the reintroduction.

Their systematic deaths were biproducts of mass poisoning and trapping held across the country’s Great Plains in an effort to eliminate prey species like prairie dogs and predators like coyotes and wolves. They also lost massive swaths of habitat as the plains were converted to agriculture.

So the turn of the 20th century, a species that once ranged from Canada to the Texas panhandle and northwest Montana to western Minnesota, was relegated to isolated pockets in places like Wyoming’s Shirley Basin. In the mid-90s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the swift fox warranted a place on the endangered species list, but the backlog of other species needing protection precluded a listing at the time.