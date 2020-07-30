Teton County forms animal attack response team

“We are seeing more people out recreating on the forest and in the parks,” Boyce said. “Meanwhile we have a growing and expanding bear population. It seems inevitable that we will be dealing with incidents like this in the future. This year in particular has been problematic, with eight or nine attacks so far.”

Boyce hosted a training Tuesday morning for about 20 people from search and rescue and the sheriff’s office who will make up the new animal attack response team.

At the training, he went over bear behavior and likely injuries and other evidence first responders should look for in the first moments after an animal attack.

“Search and rescue is likely to be the first on scene,” Boyce said, “so it’s imperative we’re on the same page with them.”

The purpose of the team is to have clear-cut roles for those on scene, from patient care and scene security to the search and communication and outreach.

That sets up the Game and Fish crew — referred to as the predator attack team — to have a more effective and efficient investigation later.