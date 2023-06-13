The earth is full. Dark with last evening’s rain. Saturated in snowmelt from an unrelenting winter.

In that earth are roots that have spent the long Wyoming winter storing food, some waiting for years, quietly mustering the energy to venture aboveground and flower.

These wildflowers gather near a draw where the water is hemmed in. There, in a square yard of land in the Red Canyon, south of Lander, you’ll find a dozen varieties sharing space: golden peas and timber milkvetch. Wild roses and wild onions. Hood’s phlox and desert biscuitroot. The nodding heads of prairie smoke. The silvered leaves and yellow blossoms of hoary balsamroot. Deep-rooted, they return year after year.

Over the crest of this draw an antelope huffs and lifts his head into the rising sun. Behind him, black cows dot the green grasses and fill the cool morning air with their emphatic lows.

Hear the cacophony of birds: vesper sparrows, Brewer’s sparrows, song sparrows, rock wrens, morning doves, robins.

Smell the sage on your muddied shoes as you traverse the hillside.

Kneel down to taste the soft, cool bitterness of desert biscuitroot.

Feel the warm sun crest red sandstone to face a waning moon, its glow fading to a milky white, light pouring into the canyon, shadows receding like a tide.

Heavy snowfalls bring abundant blooms, and the Red Canyon’s blooms this year are particularly bountiful. The pale flowers of the endemic Barneby’s clover huddling in cracks of nugget sandstone, the brilliant flame of the Indian paintbrush accenting pale sagebrush, the yellow hoary balsamroot and arrowleaf balsamroot dusting green hillsides like confectioner’s sugar, coloring seams where snow still lingers in brilliant white patches and where sweet-smelling antelope bitterbrush and chokecherry, still fruitless, huddle for moisture, offering seeds and nectar to birds and insects, waiting to feed the hungry mule deer or elk, and as the day begins the balsamroot flowers do as they were made to do, turning east to gather the sun’s rays, basking in its warmth, in its abundance.

