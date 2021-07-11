The long journey of water from Yellowstone’s hot springs and geysers to different oceans

There are numerous hot springs and a lot water flowing in Yellowstone, but what is the fate of the hot water erupted from Old Faithful Geyser, for example? Where does that water ultimately end up?

The journey begins when the thermal water gushes from Old Faithful into the nearby Firehole River, which drains all the water flowing out of hot springs and geysers in Yellowstone’s Upper, Midway (where the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring is located) and Lower Geyser Basins. At Madison Junction, the Firehole River merges with the Gibbon River carrying water from Norris Geyser Basin, to form the Madison River. The Madison River, at this point, accounts for nearly half of the hot spring water discharged from the entire park, as indicated by the amount of chloride measured in the rivers.

The Madison River crosses from Wyoming to Montana just north of the town of West Yellowstone, Montana, and then into the Hebgen Lake Reservoir, the site of a large (M 7.3) earthquake in 1959. From there, the river heads north to the confluence with the Jefferson and Gallatin rivers in Central Montana to form the Missouri River. The Yellowstone River, the largest watershed in Yellowstone National Park, also flows into the Missouri River in North Dakota after it has traversed much of Montana.