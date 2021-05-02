The specialty string: National Forest looks to traditional transportation in backcountry work

Remnants of the fire can still be seen by looking south from the Clark’s Fork Overlook off Wyo. Highway 296, or by hiking the North Fork of the Shoshone River trailhead off U.S. 14-16-20, a few miles east of Yellowstone’s East Entrance.

While the mules are rarely used in fighting fires, it’s definitely a lot easier to hike through one of the nation’s most beautiful gems thanks to their assistance on some of the hundreds of miles of backcountry trails.

Without mules, much of the work maintaining the trails and building bridges and structures would be too expensive for the Shoshone, which is always struggling to secure funding.

Soon after the Yellowstone fires, the string was put to work on trail maintenance, capable of doing what horses can’t: hauling in the tools and massive amounts of materials for construction projects in the wilderness.

More than 80% of the forest is inaccessible by road. The Forest Service could employ helicopters to move materials, but while faster than the mule string, the paperwork needed to use a helicopter in designated wilderness — which generally prohibits the use of motorized vehicles or even motorized chainsaws — is extensive. Even more prohibitive is the cost of flying.