This summer, find comfort in the predictability of ever-changing nature

As the ice finally thaws, and patches of brown grass appear after months without seeing the sun, the short, squat pasqueflower pokes through. It’s one of the first wildflowers to raise its stubborn, weary head, its translucent purple petals opening each day to soak in sunlight then closing again and bowing, bracing for each inevitable spring snow.

As the delicate beauties fade, in their place come bluebells and shooting stars, then Indian paintbrush in a palette of orange, pink and red. One day those paintbrush, too, will fade, replaced by yet another flower, another seed, grass or fruit.

That is the comfort of spring and summer. As they cycle through – snow slowly retreating up mountainsides leaving marshy, green grass in its wake – we know what’s coming next. That kind of ever changing constant may be the most perfect answer to our insecure lives.

This summer won’t be normal for most of us. It won’t be baseball games and carnivals, rodeos and street festivals.