This summer, seize the carp in Wyoming

WHEATLAND RESERVOIR No. 3 — A pointy tail broke the surface and disappeared.
Another popped up nearby, flicked back and forth, and dropped back down.
Casper angler Daren Bulow cast his fly line at a third tail. He waited for a moment, his body frozen. He gently pulled in his line.
“Take it. Take it. Take it. Take it,” he said, his voice sounding close to a whisper.
The black shadow followed Bulow’s white fly. It looked like a submarine moving slowly in shallow, flat water.
It tipped its head to take the bait. Bulow lost sight of his fly and pulled his fly line.
He missed.
The fish spooked and swam away, startling others nearby and causing the water to boil with fish and mud.
Undeterred, Bulow moved down the bank.
His quest? Not walleye or northern pike or Wyoming’s famed trout. Bulow hunted carp.
The golden behemoths move near shorelines in the summer to feed in warm water. They’re tricky to catch, but carp anglers like Bulow swear the reward of 15 pounds of flesh ripping line out of a reel is well worth the effort. With trout streams warming and walleye lethargic, mid-to-late summer can be the time to try fly fishing for Wyoming’s water beasts.
***
Bulow’s earliest childhood memory involved carp.
Sitting on a river bank in Iowa with his parents, 3-year-old Bulow watched as the family’s two rods jutted out into the river and raced downstream.
His mom ran after them in her shorts, and Bulow learned that carp, not bass, had taken their lines.
He hadn’t thought much about carp again until 1992, when he targeted them with a fly rod.
“I was mountain biking at Guernsey Reservoir and I saw all of the carp mouthing at the surface,” he said. “I threw an elk hair caddis, the carp bit and broke my line. I’ve been addicted ever since.”
Other carp catchers tell similar tales.
North Platte River Fly Shop owner Mark Boname caught his first carp about 25 years ago. He stopped at Goldeneye Reservoir outside of Casper to fish for trout when he noticed the usual black shapes passing by underwater.
“At that point in my mind, carp were a trash fish,” he said. “I cast to one, and I caught it. I don’t know who was more surprised, me or the carp.”
His passion for carp later led him to buy a flat-bottomed boat to fish for them in shallow water. During a summer he’ll take 20 to 30 clients to the water’s edge to help them catch carp.
Boname calls them golden ghosts. Out of the water, they’re bright yellow. Underwater, when the sun peaks from behind clouds, they look like shadows.
Bulow and Boname still fish Wyoming’s waters for trout. Carp aren’t a replacement for the Cowboy State’s iconic fish.
But for those who like big fish on a fly rod, it’s a one of Wyoming’s better options.
***
Bulow spent about two hours looking for tails in Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 outside of Rock River. It’s full of carp, and when the water is relatively clear, fishing can be fast and furious.
His blue hat read Carp Chaser. His wife had it made; he said it drives his trout friends crazy.
The water was murky that day. Time was limited. Some of the carp were interested, but landing any proved elusive.
Carp are a fish of contradictions. They eat everything, but sometimes won’t eat anything. They sit still, almost immobile in water, but when they’re on the move all you see is a flash of black and cloud of mud.
Bulow has seen carp actually swim up to flies and push them out of the way with their mouths. Other times, he’s watched as they slowly put flies in their mouths only to spit them back out again.
Some carp will swim so close to his legs he can touch them.
“But that’s not the fun part, or the challenge,” he said. “Convincing them your minnow is a delicious morsel is the challenge.”
Catching carp in the 15-pound range is common, and he has caught up to 22 pounds, he said.
They pull fly line out hundreds of yards and, depending on the strength of the line, can take 20 to 30 minutes to fight.
Casper angler Joe Scott calls carp Wyoming’s bone fish or red fish. Both are an ocean fish found off the coasts of places like Texas, Florida, Belize and Mexico. Anglers catch them by casting to the creatures, as one would hunt, instead of blind casting into water.
“You see a fish, try to catch that fish. See that fish, try to catch that fish,” he said. “It’s much more fulfilling because there’s a lot more skill involved, and you know right away if you’re doing it right or not.”
All three anglers catch and release their quarry. They don’t eat the meat, and don’t see a point in throwing them on the bank.
Boname doesn’t want more carp in Wyoming’s lakes and rivers.
“But if they’re there and you can’t get rid of them, you might as well utilize them as a sport fish,” he said.
And at the end of the summer, what’s better than a cross between hunting and fishing?
