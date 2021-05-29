This summer, seize the carp in Wyoming

Some carp will swim so close to his legs he can touch them.

“But that’s not the fun part, or the challenge,” he said. “Convincing them your minnow is a delicious morsel is the challenge.”

Catching carp in the 15-pound range is common, and he has caught up to 22 pounds, he said.

They pull fly line out hundreds of yards and, depending on the strength of the line, can take 20 to 30 minutes to fight.

Casper angler Joe Scott calls carp Wyoming’s bone fish or red fish. Both are an ocean fish found off the coasts of places like Texas, Florida, Belize and Mexico. Anglers catch them by casting to the creatures, as one would hunt, instead of blind casting into water.

“You see a fish, try to catch that fish. See that fish, try to catch that fish,” he said. “It’s much more fulfilling because there’s a lot more skill involved, and you know right away if you’re doing it right or not.”

All three anglers catch and release their quarry. They don’t eat the meat, and don’t see a point in throwing them on the bank.

Boname doesn’t want more carp in Wyoming’s lakes and rivers.