This year, give new outdoor enthusiasts the gear they need

In March, when a global pandemic began racing around the world, Americans went outside. A lot.
We filled campgrounds and set records at national parks. We applied for hunting and fishing licenses. We bought tents and mountain bikes and kayaks.
In fact, we bought so much outdoor equipment many stores sold out. Supply chain interruptions meant they couldn’t keep up with demand.
Now still might be a tough time to find some items like mountain bikes. Tyler Patik, manager of Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks in Casper, said as of Wednesday, he had one bike for sale in his store.
Miles Bundy at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Casper said he’s having a hard time keeping most tents in stock.
But if you don’t have a present yet for budding outdoors person in your life, don’t despair. Local shops still have plenty of great options.
While we’re calling this a beginners gift guide to the outdoors, we’re also including a few higher-priced items in case you are looking for that extra special gift this holiday season. And if you use this as a gift guide for yourself, we won’t judge.
Shotgun
Shotguns are a personal item, to be sure. But if you are looking for a gun for a newbie bird hunter, or a youth getting started, Brian Woodward recommends the Mossberg Youth Super Bantam.
It works well for upland birds, waterfowl and even turkeys. It has a shorter pull length for smaller shooters, but unlike many youth models, the stock can expand.
“They can use it forever,” said Woodward, manager of Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Casper. “The Mossberg Bantam is a pump, and probably the best all around.”
Expect to spend around $450.
If you are looking to upgrade a shotgun for a loved one, and have more money to spend ($1,899), you could consider the Weatherby 18i. “It’s a really nice semi-automatic,” Woodward said.
It’s also pretty. And since Weatherby moved to Wyoming, you can buy a gun knowing you’re supporting a Wyoming business and offering a lifelong gift with “Sheridan, WY” engraved on the side.
Binoculars
Maybe you or your loved one wants to get a closer look at those backyard birds flitting around the feeder. Maybe you want to be a little better at glassing for wildlife during hunting season. Or maybe you have a trip to Yellowstone or Grant Teton national parks planned this summer and would like to view wildlife from a safe distance. Whatever it is, you likely won’t regret purchasing a nice pair of binoculars for yourself or a special someone.
Maven, a Wyoming binocular company based out of Lander, has high quality optics at reasonable prices.
But Bundy, of Sportsman’s Warehouse, recommends another good option, the Vortex Viper HD line binoculars. It’s the company’s mid-range models and they are “really popular,” he said. Prices vary between $640 and $740.
The best part of Vortex, according to Bundy, is the company’s 100 percent, no-questions-asked, lifetime warranty.
Stove
While some camping gear might be tricky to find right now, you can’t go wrong purchasing a Coleman portable propane gas stove with two burners.
For as low as $45, you’re giving the gift of breakfast and coffee at the same time in the morning. You’re offering the ability for someone to cook a meal that requires more than boiling water.
They’re also surprisingly hardy and will last for decades.
Spinning rod and reel
Has your child been asking about fishing? Are you thinking about giving it a try? Has your friend, brother, sister, spouse or parent mentioned that they’d like to dip a line in the water?
Like most equipment, there’s a difference in price between low and high-end spin fishing gear, but for between $70 and $90, you can buy a solid rod and reel set up, Woodward said.
He recommends the Pflueger President Spinning Combo with a 6-foot 6-inch rod and 25 reel that should work well on most Wyoming waters.
Nordic skis
Both Nordic and alpine — or cross country and downhill — have rental options. If you or your loved one really isn’t sure about skiing, it might be smartest to offer a gift card to a local ski shop or area for a rental to try it out. But if you’re ready to buy a nice set up for a beginner cross country skier, Patik of Zeelos Cranks ‘N Planks recommends the Fischer Voyager ski.
The ski is shorter than a traditional classic ski, which means it will have slightly easier maneuverability. Each ski is also a bit wider so will feel more stable. They have fish scales offering waxless grip. “You can jump out of the car and go,” he said.
Expect to spend about $240 for skis and bindings, another $130 for boots and $35 for poles.
Fly rod and reel
It doesn’t take long for fly fishing equipment, like most outdoor gear, to become expensive.
While some of the higher-priced gear has its perks, a beginner doesn’t need a $1,000 rod and $800 reel.
For a new fly anger, consider buying the Orvis Encounter Complete Fly Outfit, said Ugly Bug Fly Shop’s Justin Genthner. It’s $170 for the rod, reel and line.
If the budding angler sticks with fishing, they will likely want to upgrade. But for learning, it’s hard to beat the price.
