This year, give new outdoor enthusiasts the gear they need

In March, when a global pandemic began racing around the world, Americans went outside. A lot.

We filled campgrounds and set records at national parks. We applied for hunting and fishing licenses. We bought tents and mountain bikes and kayaks.

In fact, we bought so much outdoor equipment many stores sold out. Supply chain interruptions meant they couldn’t keep up with demand.

Now still might be a tough time to find some items like mountain bikes. Tyler Patik, manager of Zeelo’s Cranks and Planks in Casper, said as of Wednesday, he had one bike for sale in his store.

Miles Bundy at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Casper said he’s having a hard time keeping most tents in stock.

But if you don’t have a present yet for budding outdoors person in your life, don’t despair. Local shops still have plenty of great options.

While we’re calling this a beginners gift guide to the outdoors, we’re also including a few higher-priced items in case you are looking for that extra special gift this holiday season. And if you use this as a gift guide for yourself, we won’t judge.

Shotgun