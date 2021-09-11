Tourists change the way they use Grand Teton Park

“It’s not just increased visitation, it’s how visitation has changed,” Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum said. “The kinds of visitors, the way they’re visiting the park, the kinds of things they’re doing, that’s all shifted. All the trail use numbers, those changes are much greater than the overall visitation increases.”

Barnum spoke from the Lupine Meadows trailhead. Trail counters there show that use climbed 91% in July and August between 2016 and 2020.

In turn, more people are getting into more trouble. Emergency medical service calls climbed 62% in over the past six years, Barnum pointed out.

Data the park has recently amassed show that just a fraction of visitors are spending the night in the park. That’s out of necessity — campgrounds and indoor lodging are typically sold out during peak season — and just 17% of people who come to Grand Teton stay overnight.

“I think that we probably had a sense of that,” Barnum said. “But that’s also probably more than the average park employee realized, and that’s an important consideration.