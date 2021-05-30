Travertine: Yellowstone’s hydrothermal timekeeper

Travertine is a form of limestone composed of the minerals calcite and aragonite, which are both made of calcium carbonate (CaCO3). In contrast to limestones that are formed in the ocean from the shells of tiny plankton and other marine organisms, travertine precipitates from high-temperature hot springs when hot water (25–73 degrees Celsius or 77–163 Fahrenheit) is expelled from the subsurface. The decrease in pressure and temperature at the surface causes degassing of carbon dioxide dissolved in the water (similar to when you open a can of soda), which in turn causes calcium carbonate to precipitate.

Rates of travertine deposition at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park are very high (~3 millimeters per day) compared to other calcium carbonate systems. For example, fast-growing corals deposit travertine at an average rate of 1 millimeter per day, and the rate is ~0.2 millimeters per day for calcium carbonates deposited by cold freshwater (called tufas). Rates for calcium carbonate growth in the deep ocean or in terrestrial caves are even slower! One of the causes of the high deposition rate of travertine in Yellowstone is because thermophilic bacteria living in Yellowstone’s thermal waters encourage the precipitation of travertine.

Travertine is a particularly interesting “geologic clock” because of the unique arrangement of calcium carbonate atoms in the aragonite and calcite. The spaces available between calcium, carbon, and oxygen atoms in the CaCO3 mineral lattice allow for some trace elements that were dissolved in the water, like uranium, to be incorporated into the mineral structure. Other elements that are too big and don’t have the right ionic charge — like thorium, a product of the radioactive decay of uranium — are excluded. Scientists can therefore assume that any thorium measured within the crystal lattice of the mineral originated from the decay of the uranium that was locked into place when the aragonite or calcite formed. Because the rate of uranium radioactive decay is known, the age of the mineral can be calculated by measuring the amounts of parent uranium atoms and daughter thorium atoms in a sample of travertine. The concept is essentially the same as how rhyolite lava flows are dated at Yellowstone, although that procedure makes use of the decay of different radioactive elements.