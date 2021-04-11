Turkey season opens later than normal in much of the state. Biologists say shifting dates is better for birds and hunters.

The sound of a turkey gobbling is unmistakable in the cool, spring air. The unearthly call carries over ridges and across valley floors. It’s thrilling and frustrating, seeming to come from one direction and then another.

But that sound is also why thousands of turkey hunters flood the hills and mountains of eastern Wyoming each spring.

Only this year the season won’t open until April 20 in much of the state, a couple weeks later than previous years. It will last until May 31.

While the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved changes to this year’s spring turkey season in 2020, many Wyoming hunters are just now realizing the difference.

“There’s more and more evidence coming out that if you delay hunting until some of the breeding gets done it’s really better for the turkeys and better for the breeding,” said Game and Fish biologist Joe Sandrini, who is based in the Black Hills.

***

Turkey populations in much of the eastern half of Wyoming are doing, well, fine. They’re better than they were after the winter of 2010 and 2011 but about two-thirds of what they were at their peak around 2008.