Turkey season opens later than normal in much of the state. Biologists say shifting dates is better for birds and hunters.

The sound of a turkey gobbling is unmistakable in the cool, spring air. The unearthly call carries over ridges and across valley floors. It’s thrilling and frustrating, seeming to come from one direction and then another.
But that sound is also why thousands of turkey hunters flood the hills and mountains of eastern Wyoming each spring.
Only this year the season won’t open until April 20 in much of the state, a couple weeks later than previous years. It will last until May 31.
While the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved changes to this year’s spring turkey season in 2020, many Wyoming hunters are just now realizing the difference.
“There’s more and more evidence coming out that if you delay hunting until some of the breeding gets done it’s really better for the turkeys and better for the breeding,” said Game and Fish biologist Joe Sandrini, who is based in the Black Hills.
***
Turkey populations in much of the eastern half of Wyoming are doing, well, fine. They’re better than they were after the winter of 2010 and 2011 but about two-thirds of what they were at their peak around 2008.
Wyoming has mostly Merriam’s turkeys, which didn’t evolve in our cold, wintery landscape. Biologists brought them to Laramie Peak region from New Mexico in 1935. Some of those were trapped and moved to the Black Hills in the ‘50s, and wildlife officials planted Rio Grande turkeys in the Big Horn Basin in 1996 and along the North Platte River. They’re now plentiful on most of the eastern side of the state from the Bighorn Mountains to low ranchlands to neighborhoods in central Casper.
Their populations often fluctuate depending on cold winters, deep snow and wet springs. But national research has shown that hunting seasons can have real impacts on the birds, and not just by simply removing males — called toms.
“The most appropriate way, biologically, to harvest the bird in the spring would be to wait until you’ve reached, if not close to, the laying and incubation period,” said Michael Chamberlain, a professor of wildlife ecology and management at the University of Georgia.
Basically, it’s best for the turkey population if hunters wait until most of the hens have bred with toms, made nests, laid eggs and began to incubate them.
Chamberlain has studied turkeys in the south for nearly 30 years and is considered one of the nation’s wild turkey experts, giving regular talks for the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Before we dive into hunting toms though, it’s important to understand that turkey relationships aren’t as simple as they may seem. Male turkeys have a territory they use similar to how sage grouse move to leks to mate. Many toms may occupy that same area, and the males spend much of the late winter and early spring gobbling, fanning their tail feathers and fighting to determine who gets to mate with the hens.
If those dominant males are killed early in a hunting season before most hens have bred, the inferior males aren’t always physiologically ready to mate yet, Chamberlain said. No one knows just how long it takes for the other toms to become ready to mate, but the time it takes could delay hens from successfully breeding and possibly increase nest loss.
“So you let your hens do most of the mating opportunities that they’re going to get,” Chamberlain said. “And then open the season and allow some percentage of your toms to be taken.”
***
Wyoming’s turkey season in areas like the Black Hills has always varied. When Sandrini started with the Department decades ago, it opened in late April, then was backed up to earlier in the month.
The problem, Chamberlain said, is that because turkeys start gobbling as early as February, hunters assume they’re mating and hunting season should begin.
Sandrini said the changes will be better not just for the birds but also for the landscape. Early April roads tend to be wet, muddy and often still snowy. Some U.S. Forest Service roads are still closed. A later season keeps people from tearing up thawing roads and gives hunters a better experience in warmer weather with longer days. The one exception will be in Sheridan, Campbell and Johnson counties where the season opens April 1 because large bird populations are mostly on private land and the goal is to limit or reduce the number of birds.
But will hunters see the same kind of success with a later season?
Yes, said Chamberlain.
Gobbling rates, at least within the mating season window, have less to do with hens nesting and much more to do with the amount of shooting.
“If you put a lot of pressure on them and harvest rates are high, obviously you’re killing some vocal toms and then you would not expect to hear as much,” he said.
Toms can even be more aggressive about gobbling, wandering around and searching for females after the bulk of the hens have laid eggs. Later in the spring, hens with failed nests will begin chirping again.
“Depending on hunting pressure, we will sometimes hear that gobbling really ramps up toward the end of nesting season,” Chamberlain said. “There’s hens out there becoming receptive again, and toms know it.”