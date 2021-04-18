University of Wyoming study reveals multiple factors in timing of mule deer births

It's commonly assumed that animals give birth with the arrival of spring. But a five-year study by researchers at the University of Wyoming has shown multiple factors play a role in the timing of birth in mule deer.

The study, which included animals that migrate short and long distances, revealed that only pregnant does who migrate long distances from low-elevation winter ranges to high-elevation summer ranges could match their births with prime spring green, according to a UW news release.

For instance, mule deer located in western Wyoming typically give birth in early June, just in time for newborns to grow large enough to withstand winter.

But animals that migrated long distances often carried underdeveloped fetuses that coincided with completing the migration process.

Scientists tracked does by attaching GPS collars that monitored their movements; they also monitored body conditions, studied fetus development through ultrasonography and located newborn fawns.