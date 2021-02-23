Update: Angler hauls in monster lake trout at Flaming Gorge

A Wyoming angler recently caught a nearly record-breaking lake trout at Flaming George Reservoir.

In a Facebook post, Flaming Gorge Resort said angler Chris Covell caught a nearly 44-inch lake trout on Friday on the Wyoming side of the reservoir. In an earlier post, the resort identified Shane DuBois as the fisherman, but DuBois was the guide.

Wyoming's length record for lake trout is 48 inches and has stood since 1995. That fish was also caught at Flaming Gorge.

The fish was caught through the ice and later released.

Wyoming's highest-scoring trophy animals in the Boone and Crockett record books

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0