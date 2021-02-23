Update: Angler hauls in monster lake trout at Flaming Gorge

Angler Chris Covell poses with the monster lake trout he caught at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Angler Shane DuBois holds a monster lake trout caught at Flaming Gorge.
Star-Tribune staff
A Wyoming angler recently caught a nearly record-breaking lake trout at Flaming George Reservoir.
In a Facebook post,
Flaming Gorge Resort said angler Chris Covell caught a nearly 44-inch lake trout on Friday on the Wyoming side of the reservoir. In an earlier post, the resort identified Shane DuBois as the fisherman, but DuBois was the guide.
Wyoming's length record for lake trout is
48 inches and has stood since 1995. That fish was also caught at Flaming Gorge.
The fish was caught through the ice and later released.
