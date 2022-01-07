Warm temperatures and high winds keep many low-elevation Wyoming lakes and reservoirs open

Ice fishing season for most Wyoming anglers is, well, not quite a season yet.

By the end of 2021, popular reservoirs like Boysen near Shoshoni and Alcova near Casper were wide open. Some anglers even had their boats out, catching fish more like summertime than late December.

Craig Amadio has spent much of his life in Lander and Wyoming, and in those four decades, he can’t remember a time when Boysen was still ice-free by Christmas. And yet this year, wind whipped up waves on the surface well past the winter holiday. The fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Lander said it’s due to a combination of warm temperatures and unusually strong winds.

And while most reservoirs are likely to freeze up eventually -- even Boysen as of Wednesday had some ice in the bays and near the causeway -- they may not have good, strong ice this season.

“With this La Nina weather pattern, meteorologists predicted a warmer, drier, windier winter than we typically have in Wyoming,” Amadio said. “And that's certainly seems to be true so far.”

This means anglers need to use extra caution as they eagerly approach their usual honey holes, Amadio said. And if the ice isn’t safe, think about heading down to the reservoir’s tailwater to try your luck on open river water.

Be wary of unsafe ice

Matt Hahn, Game and Fish’s fisheries supervisor in Casper, reported similar conditions as Amadio. Some ice fishermen found enough ice to fish in places like Pathfinder Reservoir’s Sweetwater Arm, but the ice isn’t very strong.

Smaller lakes are possibly worth trying, like Goldeneye outside Casper, Dome Rock and 33 Mile Ponds. But even little Goldeneye doesn’t have great ice, he said.

The best ice is formed when water freezes solid and stays that way. Most ice this season has formed, then been broken up by strong, warm winds, then refrozen. That process of freezing, thawing and freezing again creates weaknesses in the ice and means anglers should be extra careful.

Glendo Reservoir is mostly open as well.

Closer to western Wyoming, Amadio recommends trying Tory Lake outside Dubois. It’s frozen, as is its sister lakes, Trail and Ring. A fisherman caught a 24-pound brown trout out of Trail Lake a couple years ago, and so for those willing to drive from Lander or even farther, it’s worth trying.

Unfortunately, popular destinations like Louis Lake in the Wind River Range is frozen, but the snow recently had been too thin to use snowmobiles to get there, and too drifted to use 4-Wheelers.

Amadio also discourages anglers from trying Pilot Butte Reservoir this season. The Bureau of Reclamation drained the reservoir over the summer to complete dam repairs and flushed most of the water down into irrigation canals. Game and Fish restocked some rainbow trout, but the fishing won’t be good for another year or more.

A changing future

Aside from the immediate result of a tougher-than-normal ice fishing season, Amadio and Hahn worry about what these warmer, drier conditions mean for fisheries this summer.

“Most of the concern with this weather on my end is that snow pack is looking really bad, so that could manifest itself in low reservoir discharge rates in the spring and continued drought,” Hahn said.

Last summer’s hot, dry conditions strained fisheries around Wyoming and the West. Game and Fish asked anglers to fish only in the early morning, and many rivers in the West closed to fishing completely. Without deep winter snowpack in the mountains, rivers will lose their source of mid-summer, cool water. Warmer water means less oxygen for trout and higher mortality rates.

Low-elevation snow is important for groundwater, soil saturation and even recharging reservoirs, Amadio said, but it’s that mountain snowpack that’s critical for many of our rivers.

The forecast for most of the state doesn’t give Amadio much hope. The La Nina pattern could bring colder, wetter conditions for Wyoming’s northwest corner, but the eastern half of the state, particularly, will continue to experience warmer, drier weather than average, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will also likely not calm, making it harder to form that good, solid ice.

Amadio also worries that ice-free lakes into January and weak, dangerous ice will become the rule, not the exception.

“If this truly is the start of a normal pattern that we're going to see with climate change, then things are gonna change in the future,” Amadio said. “Our weather is definitely changing.”

On the bright side, if the weather ever does turn cold, with a week of negative temperatures and a break from the wind, Amadio said this season’s ice fishing should “be on fire.”

