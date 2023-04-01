‘It’s not just another herd of horses.”

That’s the core message from Nancy Cerroni and the board of directors of the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center to the public and the federal Bureau of Land Management regarding management documents for the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range currently out for public review.

A 30-day comment period is open for the Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the wild horse range Joint Herd Management Area Plan revision, the 10-year Wild Horse Gather Plan and the proposed Resource Management Plan amendment, along with revising the Appropriate Management Level (number of horses) for the range, all spelled out in an 88-page document.

The public comment period opened March 15 and will remain open until midnight on Friday, April 14.

Under the BLM proposal, the various revisions could result in an immediate reduction in the herd size by more than 50 horses in 2023 or ‘24, followed by the use of fertility control and removal over the next 10 years to reach a goal of 108-121 horses, not counting foals less than a year old.

While the issues are complicated, Cerroni, Director of Operations for the Mustang Center and a longtime advocate for the horses, said it boils down to the special nature and unique history of the Pryor Mountain horses and the need for specialized management practices on the range.

“Historically, the BLM has used specialized management for the Pryor herd,” Cerroni said in an interview on March 24.

Management of the Pryor Mountain horses involves wild horse law, BLM policy and BLM guidelines, she said, noting, “Each herd management area has to adhere to those. I don’t argue with that, but the BLM has a handbook, and they have their guidance in the handbook. What standardized management says is, ‘We are going to be by the book.’

“Specialized (management) says there are some unique things in a herd like the Pryors that allow us to still stay within the legal requirements and the guidance but add some specialized management techniques and methodology in order to meet the unique needs of this herd.”

The longtime educator gave the analogy that the practice of specialized management is akin to how a local school district works under the rules of federal and state departments of education, but the ultimate policy is formed by a local school board that knows the special characteristics of the district best.

In addressing the Environmental Assessment last week, she noted, “It is a long, complex document, and we have strived to interpret it as accurately as possible.”

Cerroni explained that the Joint Herd Management Area Plan (“joint” because the plan also involves National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service land) has its roots back in 2020 when the initial scoping notice was issued for the revised plan. It has taken three years to reach the environmental assessment stage.

She noted that the 2020 preliminary Herd Management Area Plan stated in the introduction: “Due to monitoring and documentation of the Pryor Mountain Wild Horses, management within the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range JMA can be more specialized than that of most BLM managed herd management areas.”

Specialized management was listed as a practice – but no longer.

“All of a sudden, it’s gone. It’s no longer in the EA,” Cerroni said.

The statement was removed from the current preliminary plan but should still hold true due to the decades of extensive monitoring and documentation of the Pryor Mountain horses by the Mustang Center in cooperation with the BLM, Cerroni said.

In fact, she noted, the unique origin of the horses warrants a long-term plan that preserves the genetic heritage of the Pryor Mountain as defined in the introduction of the 2009 Herd Management Area Plan, which she called a “big, wonderful statement” and reads: “The exact origin of the wild horses within the PMWHR is not entirely known, though there is much supposition. Many claim the horses are descendants of animals the Crow Indians got from the Spanish or other tribes in contact with the Spanish. The Crow had horses in the early 1700s and inhabited the Pryor Mountains before European settlement. Others claim the horses have been there forever.

“Wild horses within the Big Horn Basin were well documented by the early 1900s. Most likely, the free-roaming horses inhabiting the RMWHR are descendants of numerous founding stock. Genetic testing performed in 1992 by Dr. Gus Cothran (then of the University of Kentucky) identified the Pryor horses as descendants of New World Spanish breeds (saddle type horses) and related to European Iberian breeds. The Pryor horses carry a rare allele variant Qac that is traced back to original New World Spanish type horses that were developed from the original Spanish and Portuguese (Iberian) horses that were brought to the Americas.”

Thus, in its own documents, the BLM in 2009 and 2020 noted the unique nature of the herd and the need for specialized management of the horses, Cerroni said. Unfortunately, she said, the statement regarding specialized management was removed from the EA for the revised Joint Herd Management Area Plan.

“The strict adherence to BLM guidance has moved from a specialized plan to a very standardized plan that is common in wild horse ranges across the country,” Cerroni wrote in a Mustang Center blog. “These plans often rely upon statistical measures rather than onsite observation and real time documentation of the horses.”

The end goal of the revised JHMA plan is to develop a new plan that will establish short- and long-term objectives for managing not only the wild horse population but also the rangelands, vegetation and riparian areas within the horse range and also serve as a territory plan for the Forest Service and herd management area plan for the BLM and Park Service.

Tied to the JHMA plan and also falling under the environmental assessment is a proposed amendment to the BLM Resource Management Plan or RMP, which Cerroni called a “foundational piece for that herd management plan.” She explained that all BLM lands are managed in accordance with RMPs, which establish how the lands will be used for various purposes. She said the current Billings Field Office RMP has three primary management goals and nine management decisions that specify how the BLM should manage the Pryor Mountain horses.

Due to a court order in a 2018 court case challenging a planned gather, it was determined that Management Decision 7 needed to be amended, Cerroni said, noting that the initial intent of that management decision was for genetic diversity, part of specialized management.

In reaction to the court order, the BLM made what Cerroni called a “radical departure” and proposed an amendment to the RMP that changes genetic management of the herd using representation of the herd — color and bloodlines — to using a statistical measure called Observed Heterozygosity, a “measure of genetic diversity.”

Under that measure, when Observed Heterozygosity drops below a certain level for a blood line, steps would be taken, but she said that practice would be reactive rather than proactive, and remedies taken would be “after the damage is done” to the various family bloodlines the Mustang Center and BLM have worked for decades to preserve.

“What they do with this standardized measurement is, instead of relying on this rich history of documentation about the herd, starting with Reverend Schwieger, all of that extensive documentation is not used,” she said. “They’re switching instead to statistical measures and population modeling.

“When the scoping notice came out (for the amended RMP) in 2022, we were opposed to this change mainly because it took it away from this specialized management.”

Cerroni said a better way forward is for the BLM to monitor the herd using the mare lineage charts the center has on hand to ensure that no bloodlines are either eliminated or overrepresented.

“We’re not so opposed to Observed Heterozygosity, but the problem is it’s very reactive,” she said. “It’s saying, ‘OK, if it drops below, this is what we’re going to do.’ What we are looking for, instead, is, ‘What are you going to do before it drops to prevent it from dropping?’ And that’s where we really believe in specialized management using all of our rich documentation to help prevent that HO from falling.”

Another related issue, Cerroni said, is that, while initial scoping for the revised JHMA plan in 2020 worked under the 2015 RMP, the plan is now aligned with the proposed amended RMP, which hasn’t even been approved, with the EA stage done simultaneous to the herd management area plan.

Another objective of the current process is to reevaluate the Appropriate Management Level for the herd to determine the number of horses to be maintained on the horse range “while ensuring a thriving natural ecological balance, preserving multiple use relationships and making progress toward Standards for Rangeland Health,” the BLM states.

“This one is a tough one as it has the potential for major impacts on the population,” Cerroni wrote in the Mustang Center blog, adding that the AML defines the carrying capacity of the horse range, the number of horses the land can support, with current year foals excluded from the calculation.

The AML has been recalculated several times over the years, and the current AML for the horse range is 98-121, Cerroni noted.

The lower number is the stated number that the herd will be managed to while allowing the population to grow to reach the upper limit over a four- to five-year period, and the upper number is the stated maximum number of horses allowed on the range under the AML, other than the current foal crop.

“With this standardized practice, what the BLM handbook says is that you manage to the low end of that and when it hits the high end, that’s when you initiate a gather,” Cerroni said. “It’s a 10-year plan for that.”

The current population on the range is at just over 200 horses.

“I know that’s too high,” she said, but the Mustang Center is nervous about a planned immediate cull that would reduce the herd by more than 50 horses to reach an initial target of 150 horses and the effect that could have on bloodlines.

If under standardized management the BLM is not required to manage for specific bloodlines, taking 56 or so off the range all at once could potentially result in a negative impact on the genetic diversity and social structure of the herd, she said.

“The problem is, when you get a big number like 56 (to be removed) and try to protect the bloodlines, that’s when it can become problematic on the genetic side,” she said.

“We’d rather see it done in two smaller gathers,” Cerroni said, noting that the gather plan covers 10 years.

“If it’s a 10-year plan, let’s really take advantage of the 10 years. Let’s utilize that 10 years,” she said, adding in the blog, “Don’t rush to the AML. Define a cautious approach to meet the low-end objective. Determine the need for multiple small gathers to reach the target number of 150 using population numbers at the time of the gather.”

She said maintaining bloodlines is vitally important, noting that the recorded Pryor Mountain bloodlines have been documented going back nine generations.

“We need to be careful about the small bloodlines because they could be in danger of elimination,” Cerroni said. “They have limited descendants…Then you have these well represented lines with multiple descendants that can continue to reproduce. You could take some of those, and it wouldn’t hurt the genetics. That’s what the use of the bloodlines to ensure genetic diversity through these generational bloodlines is; that’s the specialized management. We really feel it will maintain the HO if this type of procedure is followed and the population doesn’t dip too low.”

In fact, Cerroni said, 150 is actually a good population goal to maintain genetic diversity and herd social structure, noting, “I don’t think 150 is a bad goal at all. The bigger concern is taking it to 108. Gus Cothran said, ‘Try for 150, and if you have to keep it at a low number, just keep it that way for a short period of time.’

“Over the last 50 years the herd has averaged right at 148, and only six times (years) has it been in the AML range. I would love that to be the AML.”

One of the primary concerns cited by the BLM in the various documents is the health of the range, with the agency citing “widespread damage to the range” and the drought leading to the habit being “highly degraded” by 2021 because of the drought.

Cerroni shares that concern.

“Much of the range is pretty poor land. It’s a desert. It’s a tough ecosystem,” she said. “The high alpine areas do get used heavily in the summer, so there is concern there. There are things to do, but the BLM’s response to improving the range is removing horses.”

Cerroni said historical studies showed the horse range was damaged decades ago by sheep grazing, and the fragile ecosystem will take a long time to recover.

“It isn’t a new problem,” she said, “but historically it’s been the reason to get the horses off the range or minimize the population.”

The current EA contains four alternatives for the 10-year gather plan: Alternative 1 would continue existing management under the amended RMP. Horse selection would be based on a Colonial Spanish Matrix used in 2009, which has led to the Mustang Center not recommending the alternative. Noted Cerroni in the blog, “This plan would remove all descendants of any horse not scoring high in the rating matrix at that time and could drastically reduce the genetic diversity of the herd.”

Alternative 2, the proposed (preferred) BLM alternative, is what Ceroni calls the “random alternative.” Under the alternative, she said in the blog, after making the initial removal determination such as genetic considerations, horses would be randomly removed.

“Alternative 2 is not recommended due to a more rapid potential decline of genetic diversity,” she states in the blog. “It is the BLM proposed action with this statement, ‘Alternative 2 most closely aligns with management guidance in the BLM handbook.’ This is another example where standardized practice could replace a specialized plan.”

The BLM proposed alternative would treat mares 2 to 3 years old with fertility control, with mares over the age of 4 not treated until they have successfully foaled once, which is defined as a foal living to 1 year of age. The BLM would complete one or more gathers to remove “excess” horses from the range “following selective removal criteria that maintain a level of genetic diversity to avoid inbreeding depression and maintain characteristics that are typical of Pryor Mountain horses of mixed ancestry including Colonial Spanish.”

Horses would be “randomly gathered/removed to meet desired age class and sex ratios” under the alternative, and that random removal plan is what has Cerroni and the Center concerned.

Alternative 3 would use lineage-based decisions whereby selective removal criteria would be used with actual lineage data provided by the Mustang Center. It has similar fertility control methods – mares treated at age 2-3 – except that treatment would resume for mares age 5-9 after the birth of a second foal.

Though Alternative 3 is the Center’s preferred alternative out of the four listed in the EA based on its method, concerns include ambiguous criteria for selection decisions and information in an appendix showing an inconsistent use of the selection criteria.

Alternative 4 is a “no action” alternative, continuing existing management with no RMP amendment.

Cerroni said the Mustang Center is developing an additional alternative defining a specialized management plan and would like to see it incorporated into the EA.

Cerroni would like to see the local community to “encourage the BLM to have plans that are going to preserve the future of this unique herd,” adding, “That is what, through the years, the community has worked to protect. It’s just the next chapter in this.

“The horses are one of the biggest tourism draws in our area. We are Mustang Country. If people want to learn more, come and visit with us.”

Cerroni said the important thing to remember about the Pryor Mountain wild mustangs is a statement often made by Rev. Floyd Schwieger, who fiercely advocated for the mustangs for many years: “It is imperative that we work to preserve this herd of horses because once it is gone it is gone forever.”

People may gather information and comment on the environmental assessment and the documents within it by going to the BLM website e-planning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov with a search using the National Environmental Policy Act number DOI-BLM-MT-C010-2020-0004EA.