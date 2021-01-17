Wildlife advocates discuss top Wyoming issues in 2021

Wyoming’s elk and mule deer have been facing something of a looming crisis for more than 30 years. Chronic wasting disease, an incurable, always fatal prion disease was discovered in the southeast corner of the state in the 1970s and has been slowly marching its way west toward the 22 feedgrounds run by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the National Elk Refuge operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Feedgrounds are controversial on their own — even the state of Montana once wrote Wyoming a letter asking the state to stop artificially feeding elk. Feedgrounds congregate elk, encouraging the spread of disease, critics say. But a solution to providing enough food for tens of thousands of elk in an area with hard winters and plenty of human development has been elusive for decades.

Conservation and environmental groups have been calling for the feedgrounds to be shuttered for years as chronic wasting disease has inched closer. Ranchers, on the other hand, worry about the possibility of brucellosis spreading from elk to cattle and sportsmen and women are concerned about diminished herd sizes.

Then in December, a cow elk shot near the National Elk Refuge tested positive for chronic wasting disease.