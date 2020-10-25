Wildlife experts say possible silver lining of Mullen Fire is regeneration of forests after beetle kill

The morning of September 17, as Scott Butler clambered over fallen log after fallen log and around dead trees as far as he could see, he thought about how only a fire could create the renewal long needed.

The Savage Run Wilderness, nestled in the southern end of the Snowy Range, had been ravaged for years by the mountain pine beetle. Like most of the range, it was covered in more dead trees than live ones.

And now, more than a month after the Mullen Fire tore through more than 175,000 acres of mountainside and destroyed dozens of homes and buildings, wildlife biologists, hunters and other forest users are beginning to think about that transition from beetle kill to wildfire. If there is a silver lining to the largest wildfire in Wyoming’s recent history, it’s the eventual benefit for wildlife, they say.

“It really pushed a reset button for the entire forest,” said Ryan Amundson, terrestrial habitat biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “If we could have done it on our terms, I would like to see 170,000 acres burned over 20 years, not all at once, but we have places to look to like the Yellowstone fires of ‘88 where there is a tremendous response. It will come back.”